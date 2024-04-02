Ajay Devgn Set To Shoot Son Of Sardar 2 & De De Pyar De 2, Fans Say 'Akshay Toh Faltu Badnaam...'

Ajay Devgn Shooting For De De Pyar De 2 & Son Of Sardar 2: Maidaan actor Ajay Devgn appears to be keeping exceptionally busy these days. Alongside promoting his upcoming film, he is also gearing up to start shooting for sequels to "De De Pyaar De" and "Son Of Sardaar." According to reports, he is scheduled to be in London in June to commence shooting for these highly anticipated movies. While many of Ajay Devgn's fans are celebrating his birthday today, some express disappointment over the news of sequels to his less successful films.

AJAY DEVGN TO COMMENCE SHOOTING 'DE DE PYAR DE 2' & 'SON OF SARDAR 2'

In addition to promoting Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is currently occupied with filming for two highly anticipated projects: Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Rajkumar Gupta's 'Raid 2.' According to sources, after completing these shoots, Ajay will travel to London to begin filming for two more films, 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Son Of Sardaar 2.' A source confirmed Pinkvilla, "Ajay will wrap up shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2 by the end of May and both films are scheduled to be released in the second half of 2024. He will be off to London in June to commence work on De De Pyaar De 2 followed by Son of Sardar 2."

Fans set abuzz seeing Ajay rope in multiple projects in 2024. It seems like the actor is no more focussing on the quality of content and instead is set on filling his pockets.

FANS NOT HAPPY WITH AJAY DEVGN, SAYS 'BECOMING THE NEXT AKKI'

Amid reports of Ajay Devgn allegedly working on eight films concurrently, fans are drawing comparisons to Akshay Kumar, who is renowned for doing a bunch of movies, probably for the sake of earning more. Ajay Devgn is currently working on Raid 2, Singham Again, De De Pyar De 2, Son Of Sardar 2, Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5, and Drishyam 3. There are also reports of Shaitaan 2 probably being in line.

Mocking Ajay for taking up too many movies altogether, a fan wrote, "Akshay toh faltu ka badnaam h asli khela toh." Another laughed at the actor, "Ajay devgan 🌚 be aab mazdoor banta jaraha ha bc."

A user claimed, "Flop movie ka bhi sequel." "Ajay Devgn becoming the next akii in terms of films," another compared the star with Akshay Kumar.

