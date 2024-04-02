Ajay Devgn Set To Shoot Son Of Sardar 2 & De De Pyar De 2, Fans Say 'Akshay Toh Faltu Badnaam...'

Ajay
Devgn
Shooting
For
De
De
Pyar
De
2
&
Son
Of
Sardar
2:
Maidaan
actor
Ajay
Devgn
appears
to
be
keeping
exceptionally
busy
these
days.
Alongside
promoting
his
upcoming
film,
he
is
also
gearing
up
to
start
shooting
for
sequels
to
"De
De
Pyaar
De" and
"Son
Of
Sardaar."
According
to
reports,
he
is
scheduled
to
be
in
London
in
June
to
commence
shooting
for
these
highly
anticipated
movies.
While
many
of
Ajay
Devgn's
fans
are
celebrating
his
birthday
today,
some
express
disappointment
over
the
news
of
sequels
to
his
less
successful
films.
AJAY
DEVGN
TO
COMMENCE
SHOOTING
'DE
DE
PYAR
DE
2'
&
'SON
OF
SARDAR
2'
In
addition
to
promoting
Maidaan,
Ajay
Devgn
is
currently
occupied
with
filming
for
two
highly
anticipated
projects:
Rohit
Shetty's
'Singham
Again' and
Rajkumar
Gupta's
'Raid
2.'
According
to
sources,
after
completing
these
shoots,
Ajay
will
travel
to
London
to
begin
filming
for
two
more
films,
'De
De
Pyaar
De
2'
and
'Son
Of
Sardaar
2.'
A
source
confirmed
Pinkvilla,
"Ajay
will
wrap
up
shooting
for
Singham
Again
and
Raid
2
by
the
end
of
May
and
both
films
are
scheduled
to
be
released
in
the
second
half
of
2024.
He
will
be
off
to
London
in
June
to
commence
work
on
De
De
Pyaar
De
2
followed
by
Son
of
Sardar
2."
Fans
set
abuzz
seeing
Ajay
rope
in
multiple
projects
in
2024.
It
seems
like
the
actor
is
no
more
focussing
on
the
quality
of
content
and
instead
is
set
on
filling
his
pockets.
FANS
NOT
HAPPY
WITH
AJAY
DEVGN,
SAYS
'BECOMING
THE
NEXT
AKKI'
Amid
reports
of
Ajay
Devgn
allegedly
working
on
eight
films
concurrently,
fans
are
drawing
comparisons
to
Akshay
Kumar,
who
is
renowned
for
doing
a
bunch
of
movies,
probably
for
the
sake
of
earning
more.
Ajay
Devgn
is
currently
working
on
Raid
2,
Singham
Again,
De
De
Pyar
De
2,
Son
Of
Sardar
2,
Dhamaal
4,
Golmaal
5,
and
Drishyam
3.
There
are
also
reports
of
Shaitaan
2
probably
being
in
line.
Mocking
Ajay
for
taking
up
too
many
movies
altogether,
a
fan
wrote,
"Akshay
toh
faltu
ka
badnaam
h
asli
khela
toh." Another
laughed
at
the
actor,
"Ajay
devgan
🌚
be
aab
mazdoor
banta
jaraha
ha
bc."