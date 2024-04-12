Akshay Kumar's First Salary Was? Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actor Makes SHOCKING Revelation, First Job, & Mor

Akshay
Kumar
First
Job
REVEALED:
Did
you
know
Akshay
Kumar,
who
is
now
popularly
knows
as
box
office
king,
used
to
make
less
than
Rs.
200
when
he
first
started
working.
Akshya
has
recently
been
bagging
the
headlines
because
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan's
release.
It
was
previously
revealed
that
Akshay
charged
80
crore
for
playing
Firoz
in
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
on
the
other
hand,
Tiger
Shroff
settled
only
with
40-45
crore
fee.
The
man
who
has
now
became
one
of
the
highest
charging
actor
in
the
industry
once
had
to
struggle
to
make
his
wants
meet.
Let
us
take
a
look
at
his
Akshay's
first
job.
WHAT
WAS
AKSHAY
KUMAR'S
FIRST
JOB?
Akshay
started
working
at
the
age
of
15.
He
used
to
work
as
an
errand
boy
at
a
travel
agency
company
in
Calcutta.
He
revealed
to
Curly
Tales
that
his
salary
was
soemwhere
around
Rs.
150-200.
Emphasizing
on
his
first
job,
Akshay
said,
"If
someone
lacks
education,
they
naturally
have
to
work
hard
and
find
any
job
they
can.
This
was
the
only
job
available
to
me
at
the
time."
Akshay
slowly
started
excelling
in
his
job.
He
started
going
various
places.
At
first
he
went
to
Dhaka
where
he
worked
at
a
hotel.
The
actor
aklso
went
to
Delhi
and
Bangkok
as
he
started
selling
artificial
jewelry.
HOW
DID
AKSHAY
KUMAR
STARTS
HIS
ACTING
CAREER?
Akshay
revealed
that
his
fate
turned
upside
down
when
he
was
approached
by
a
makeup
artist
who
offered
him
a
chance
to
become
an
actor.
He
visited
Nataraj
Studio
and
signed
up
for
three
films.
Starting
with
the
earning
of
5,000,
he
ended
up
getting
1.5
lakh
for
his
third
movie.
As
of
now,
Akshay
Kumar
is
one
of
the
well
known
actors
in
Bollywood.
He
is
best
known
for
grossing
the
most
amount
of
money
from
his
back
to
back
films.
Reportedly,
the
actor
earns
486
crores
annually.
Moreover,
he
is
the
only
actor
to
have
featured
in
Forbes'
highest
paid
actors
list.