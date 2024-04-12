Akshay Kumar's First Salary Was? Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actor Makes SHOCKING Revelation, First Job, & Mor

Akshay Kumar First Job REVEALED: Did you know Akshay Kumar, who is now popularly knows as box office king, used to make less than Rs. 200 when he first started working. Akshya has recently been bagging the headlines because of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release. It was previously revealed that Akshay charged 80 crore for playing Firoz in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on the other hand, Tiger Shroff settled only with 40-45 crore fee. The man who has now became one of the highest charging actor in the industry once had to struggle to make his wants meet. Let us take a look at his Akshay's first job.

WHAT WAS AKSHAY KUMAR'S FIRST JOB?

Akshay started working at the age of 15. He used to work as an errand boy at a travel agency company in Calcutta. He revealed to Curly Tales that his salary was soemwhere around Rs. 150-200. Emphasizing on his first job, Akshay said, "If someone lacks education, they naturally have to work hard and find any job they can. This was the only job available to me at the time."

Akshay slowly started excelling in his job. He started going various places. At first he went to Dhaka where he worked at a hotel. The actor aklso went to Delhi and Bangkok as he started selling artificial jewelry.

HOW DID AKSHAY KUMAR STARTS HIS ACTING CAREER?

Akshay revealed that his fate turned upside down when he was approached by a makeup artist who offered him a chance to become an actor. He visited Nataraj Studio and signed up for three films. Starting with the earning of 5,000, he ended up getting 1.5 lakh for his third movie.

As of now, Akshay Kumar is one of the well known actors in Bollywood. He is best known for grossing the most amount of money from his back to back films. Reportedly, the actor earns 486 crores annually. Moreover, he is the only actor to have featured in Forbes' highest paid actors list.