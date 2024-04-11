Akshay-Tiger’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Leaked:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
action
entertainer
of
the
year
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
it
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
also
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Alaya
F
and
Manushi
Chillar.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM)
managed
to
create
immense
buzz
in
the
town
and
now,
the
action
entertainer
has
finally
hit
the
theatres.
While
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
the
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Yes,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
full
movie
has
been
leaked
online
hours
after
it
had
its
theatrical
release.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
full
movie
leaked
online
for
free
download
According
to
media
reports,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites.
While
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
box
office
collection
worldwide.
Talking
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Akshay
had
stated,
"I
have
been
in
this
industry
for
the
last
33
years
and
have
done
many
action
films,
but
I
can
easily
say
that
this
is
the
finest
product
I
have
worked
in.
It
is
the
finest
action
film
India
has
ever
produced."
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Earlier
films
like
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
Crew,
Maharani
season
3,
Article
370,
Madame
Web,
Dunki,
Fighter,
Shahid
Kapoor-Kriti
Sanon's
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Mr
and
Mrs
Smith
Season
1,
Aarya
Season
3,
The
Family
Plan
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
It
is
important
to
note
that
although
the
temptation
of
watching
a
recently
released
film
or
web
series
without
any
expense
might
be
compelling,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
that
indulging
in
such
activities
amounts
to
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
harms
dedicated
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.