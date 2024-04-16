EXCLUSIVE Interview! Alankrita Sahai On Journey From Beauty Pageant Winner To Films, Nepotism In Bollywood

Alankrita Sahai interview: It's a treat for the readers and journalists when a celebrity decides to go candid in an interview. After all, the fans are also keen to see the no-filter side of tinsel town celebrities. Filmibeat caught up with the talented Alankrita Sahai over a cup of coffee and discussed several aspects of her career, working in the film industry and a lot more.

The Bollywood diva, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, opened up about her journey from Miss India Earth to the entertainment industry, debut with Love Per Square Foot. Check out the excerpts from the interview right here!

1. Can you walk us through your journey from winning the Miss India Earth title to establishing yourself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry?

Winning the Miss India Earth title was a pivotal moment that opened many doors for me. The journey from there to establishing myself in the entertainment industry involved constant learning, adapting, and evolving. Each experience, whether it was modeling, commercials, or acting, helped me hone my skills and understand the nuances of performance.

2. Having worked in films, web projects, music videos, and television shows, what aspects do you find most fulfilling about each of these mediums?

Each medium offers a unique canvas. Films allow for depth in storytelling, web projects offer modernity and relevance, music videos are about expression in brevity, and television shows provide continuity and connection with the audience. The fulfillment comes from touching hearts and engaging minds across these platforms.

3. Your debut role in 'Love Per Square Foot' on Netflix was significant. How did this opportunity shape your career, and what valuable lessons did you take away from it?

Being part of 'Love Per Square Foot' was a game-changer for me. It wasn't just about acting in a film; it was about being part of a story that resonated with many. The experience taught me the importance of patience, persistence, and the power of digital platforms in reaching a global audience."

4. How do you view the impact of OTT platforms on the future of storytelling in the entertainment industry?

OTT platforms have revolutionized storytelling by breaking geographical and linguistic barriers. They allow for diverse stories to be told, and for actors and creators from various backgrounds to showcase their talents. The future is promising, with more inclusive and innovative narratives becoming the norm."

5. Maintaining motivation in the face of rejection or criticism can be challenging in Bollywood's competitive landscape. How do you stay focused during such times?

The path in Bollywood is indeed filled with challenges. What keeps me going is the love for my craft, the belief in my dreams, and the support of my loved ones. Rejection and criticism are parts of the process; learning from them and moving forward is crucial."

6. What advice do you have for aspiring actors who aspire to make it big in Bollywood, especially those who come to Bombay with dreams of success?

To those dreaming of making it in Bollywood, remember that perseverance, hard work, and resilience are your best allies. Always focus on improving your craft. Mumbai is a city of dreams, and it's important to stay true to yours while being open to learning and evolving.

7. Nepotism has been a topic of discussion in Bollywood. In your opinion, how does this issue affect newcomers and outsiders in the industry?

Nepotism exists in many industries, and Bollywood is no exception. It can create additional hurdles for newcomers. However, the industry is also evolving to become more meritocratic, where talent and hard work can pave the way for success.

8. Besides acting and modeling, what other passions and interests drive you?

Besides acting and modeling, I'm passionate about social causes, especially education and women's empowerment. I believe in using my platform to make a difference. Travel, reading, and exploring different cultures also enrich my life and inspire my work.

9. What are your long-term career aspirations, and where do you envision yourself in the coming years?

In the coming years, I aspire to be part of stories that challenge me and make a difference. I hope to explore different facets of the entertainment industry, including production and direction, to bring diverse narratives to life." Interior Designing is what comes next in mind too.

10. Finally, what message would you like to share with your fans and supporters who have been following your journey?

To everyone who has supported me, your belief in me fuels my passion and determination. I am grateful for your love and encouragement. I promise to keep working hard and to keep entertaining you with stories that resonate and inspire. Let's continue this beautiful journey together.

