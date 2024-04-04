Love & War: Alia Bhatt To Play 'Most Complex Character' Of Her Career In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's NEXT

Alia
Bhatt
Love
&
War
Movie
Character:
Alia
Bhatt
is
on
a
roll.
After
the
grand
success
of
Gangubai
Kathiawadi,
Alia
is
all
set
to
reunite
with
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
for
his
upcoming
directorial
titled
Love
&
War.
And
this
time,
she
will
share
the
screen
space
with
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Vicky
Kaushal.
Billed
as
an
epic
saga,
Love
&
War
is
said
to
be
a
love
triangle
that
is
set
against
the
backdrop
of
a
war.
After
winning
hearts
with
her
terrific
acting
range,
we
hear
that
Alia
is
all
set
to
play
the
'most
complex
character'
of
her
career
in
SLB's
next.
According
to
a
Peeping
Moon
report,
Bhatt
will
play
the
role
of
a
jazz
singer
in
Love
&
War.
As
the
report
further
suggests,
the
Darlings
actress
is
very
excited
to
take
on
the
role
after
lenting
her
voice
for
sings
in
her
films
like
Highway,
Humpty
Sharma
Ki
Dulhania
and
Udta
Punjab.
Reportedly,
all
three
leads
-
Ranbir,
Alia
and
Vicky
-
will
have
complex
characters
grappling
with
emotional
turmoil
while
navigating
through
complicated
circumstances.
