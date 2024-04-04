Love & War: Alia Bhatt To Play 'Most Complex Character' Of Her Career In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's NEXT

Alia Bhatt Love & War Movie Character: Alia Bhatt is on a roll. After the grand success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming directorial titled Love & War. And this time, she will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Billed as an epic saga, Love & War is said to be a love triangle that is set against the backdrop of a war.

After winning hearts with her terrific acting range, we hear that Alia is all set to play the 'most complex character' of her career in SLB's next.

Alia Bhatt To Play A Jazz Singer In Love & War:

According to a Peeping Moon report, Bhatt will play the role of a jazz singer in Love & War. As the report further suggests, the Darlings actress is very excited to take on the role after lenting her voice for sings in her films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab.

Reportedly, all three leads - Ranbir, Alia and Vicky - will have complex characters grappling with emotional turmoil while navigating through complicated circumstances.

"Love & War is a timeless story that delves into themes of love, loyalty, sacrifice, and the repercussions of relationship decisions. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Vicky Kaushal play complex characters grappling with emotional turmoil while navigating their complicated circumstances. While the character details of the male leads are kept under wraps, Alia will be seen taking the mic to portray a jazz artist, and she's extremely excited to play such a character after crooning songs in her movies, Highway and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Hers is an emotionally conflicted role and could very well become her most complex character in her filmography," a source informed the portal.

Love & War is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release. As per reports, Bhansali is planning to take the movie on floors in November-December this year.

