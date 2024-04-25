Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Newlyweds In New Ad Film, Talk About Their 'First Time'- WATCH

MakeMyTrip, a leader in India's online travel space, has introduced two engaging brand films featuring the dynamic duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. These films, designed to simplify and emphasize the convenience of international travel bookings, cater to a wide audience. From novices embarking on their first international journey to well-traveled individuals, the message is clear: MakeMyTrip offers a seamless, hassle-free booking experience.



A Fresh Take on International Travel

The first film introduces Alia and Ranveer as newlyweds navigating their new relationship, with a twist on the concept of 'first-time' experiences. Their apprehension about traveling abroad is cleverly addressed, showcasing how MakeMyTrip facilitates their journey planning with equal enthusiasm from both parties.

The second narrative features a high-stakes scenario with Ranveer portraying an international spy reluctant to travel. Alia, playing his superior, introduces the ease of using MakeMyTrip for international bookings, turning a tense situation into a humorous exchange.

The campaign, a collaboration with creative agency Moonshot, benefits from the writing talents of Tanmay Bhatt, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi. By leveraging the appeal of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, MakeMyTrip not only underscores the ease and benefits of its platform but does so in an entertaining and relatable manner.

Raj Rishi Singh, the Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Business Officer at MakeMyTrip, shared his vision of making global travel more attainable. With the introduction of innovative tools and features, some of which are firsts in the industry, the goal is to enhance the travel booking experience for every type of traveler. Singh expressed his enthusiasm about the new films, stating they effectively demonstrate MakeMyTrip's significant impact on international travel planning.