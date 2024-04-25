Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Newlyweds In New Ad Film, Talk About Their 'First Time'- WATCH
MakeMyTrip introduces two brand films featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, aimed at simplifying international travel bookings. The campaign showcases the platform's convenience for first-time and seasoned travelers alike, with a focus on hassle-free experiences.
MakeMyTrip,
a
leader
in
India's
online
travel
space,
has
introduced
two
engaging
brand
films
featuring
the
dynamic
duo,
Alia
Bhatt
and
Ranveer
Singh.
These
films,
designed
to
simplify
and
emphasize
the
convenience
of
international
travel
bookings,
cater
to
a
wide
audience.
From
novices
embarking
on
their
first
international
journey
to
well-traveled
individuals,
the
message
is
clear:
MakeMyTrip
offers
a
seamless,
hassle-free
booking
experience.
A
Fresh
Take
on
International
Travel
The
first
film
introduces
Alia
and
Ranveer
as
newlyweds
navigating
their
new
relationship,
with
a
twist
on
the
concept
of
'first-time'
experiences.
Their
apprehension
about
traveling
abroad
is
cleverly
addressed,
showcasing
how
MakeMyTrip
facilitates
their
journey
planning
with
equal
enthusiasm
from
both
parties.
The
second
narrative
features
a
high-stakes
scenario
with
Ranveer
portraying
an
international
spy
reluctant
to
travel.
Alia,
playing
his
superior,
introduces
the
ease
of
using
MakeMyTrip
for
international
bookings,
turning
a
tense
situation
into
a
humorous
exchange.
The
campaign,
a
collaboration
with
creative
agency
Moonshot,
benefits
from
the
writing
talents
of
Tanmay
Bhatt,
Devaiah
Bopanna,
Puneet
Chadha,
and
Deep
Joshi.
By
leveraging
the
appeal
of
Alia
Bhatt
and
Ranveer
Singh,
MakeMyTrip
not
only
underscores
the
ease
and
benefits
of
its
platform
but
does
so
in
an
entertaining
and
relatable
manner.
Raj
Rishi
Singh,
the
Chief
Marketing
Officer
&
Chief
Business
Officer
at
MakeMyTrip,
shared
his
vision
of
making
global
travel
more
attainable.
With
the
introduction
of
innovative
tools
and
features,
some
of
which
are
firsts
in
the
industry,
the
goal
is
to
enhance
the
travel
booking
experience
for
every
type
of
traveler.
Singh
expressed
his
enthusiasm
about
the
new
films,
stating
they
effectively
demonstrate
MakeMyTrip's
significant
impact
on
international
travel
planning.