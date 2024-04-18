Amar Singh Chamkila And Amarjot Kaur's Son REVEALS How The Late Punjabi Singer's First Wife Treats Him

Amar Singh Chamkila Release: Did You Know Sridevi Wanted To Work With Late Singer? Here's What Happened Next

Amar Singh Chamkila's Son On His Relationship With Stepmother: Amar Singh Chamkila has been making headlines ever since the movie has been streaming on Netflix. The noted Punjai singer was famous for his intriguing songs with controversial lyrics that brought immense negative attention which led to the murder of the singer along with his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Chamkila and Amarjot were married and had two sons, named Jainam, and another, who died 15 days after the couple died.

This was Chamkila and Amarjot's second marrriage which happened after falling in love with each other during their professional triumphs. While Amarjot left her husband to pursue career in singing, Chamkila was married to Gurnail Kaur with whom he already shared two daughters, Amandeep and Kamaldeep.

Jainam Chamkila On His Equation With Amar Singh Chamkila's First Wife

Jainam Chamkila, in his interview in 2023, revealed real equation with the late singer's first wife, he said, "Sometimes we speak and she would say that if your father was around, we wouldn't be in such a state. He worked hard, people's evil eyes impacted him, and he had too many enemies. I have my sisters as well. We try to share our pain as much as we can."

Jainam also shed light on the equation in a very practical way. "I am in touch with Chamkila's first family. I have two sisters from his first wife, Amandeep and Kamaldeep. The older one is married and has two kids. When I go meet her (his stepmother), she greets me well, but that's it. From the beginning, it's been this way. It is not her fault nor our (the children) fault."

More About The Film On Amar Singh Chamkila

Jab We Met and Tamasha fame, Imtiaz Ali came up with the musical drama, featuring Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur. It has been streaming on Netflix from April 12, 2024.