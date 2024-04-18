Amar Singh Chamkila And Amarjot Kaur's Son REVEALS How The Late Punjabi Singer's First Wife Treats Him

Amar
Singh
Chamkila
Release:
Did
You
Know
Sridevi
Wanted
To
Work
With
Late
Singer?
Here's
What
Happened
Next
Photo
Credit:
Amar
Singh
Chamkila's
Son
On
His
Relationship
With
Stepmother:
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
the
movie
has
been
streaming
on
Netflix.
The
noted
Punjai
singer
was
famous
for
his
intriguing
songs
with
controversial
lyrics
that
brought
immense
negative
attention
which
led
to
the
murder
of
the
singer
along
with
his
wife,
Amarjot
Kaur.
Chamkila
and
Amarjot
were
married
and
had
two
sons,
named
Jainam,
and
another,
who
died
15
days
after
the
couple
died.
This
was
Chamkila
and
Amarjot's
second
marrriage
which
happened
after
falling
in
love
with
each
other
during
their
professional
triumphs.
While
Amarjot
left
her
husband
to
pursue
career
in
singing,
Chamkila
was
married
to
Gurnail
Kaur
with
whom
he
already
shared
two
daughters,
Amandeep
and
Kamaldeep.
Jainam
Chamkila
On
His
Equation
With
Amar
Singh
Chamkila's
First
Wife
Jainam
Chamkila,
in
his
interview
in
2023,
revealed
real
equation
with
the
late
singer's
first
wife,
he
said,
"Sometimes
we
speak
and
she
would
say
that
if
your
father
was
around,
we
wouldn't
be
in
such
a
state.
He
worked
hard,
people's
evil
eyes
impacted
him,
and
he
had
too
many
enemies.
I
have
my
sisters
as
well.
We
try
to
share
our
pain
as
much
as
we
can."
Jainam
also
shed
light
on
the
equation
in
a
very
practical
way.
"I
am
in
touch
with
Chamkila's
first
family.
I
have
two
sisters
from
his
first
wife,
Amandeep
and
Kamaldeep.
The
older
one
is
married
and
has
two
kids.
When
I
go
meet
her
(his
stepmother),
she
greets
me
well,
but
that's
it.
From
the
beginning,
it's
been
this
way.
It
is
not
her
fault
nor
our
(the
children)
fault."
Jab
We
Met
and
Tamasha
fame,
Imtiaz
Ali
came
up
with
the
musical
drama,
featuring
Diljit
Dosanjh
as
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
and
Parineeti
Chopra
as
Amarjot
Kaur.
It
has
been
streaming
on
Netflix
from
April
12,
2024.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 10:51 [IST]