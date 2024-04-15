Amar Singh Chamkila Cast FEES: Diljit Dosanjh Is Paid DOUBLE Than Parineeti Chopra! See Actors' Salaries

Amar
Singh
Chamkila
Cast
Fees:
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra's
latest
release,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
has
been
receiving
warm
response
from
fans
and
critics
alike.
Directed
by
Imtiaz
Ali,
the
film
had
a
direct-to-digital
release
on
Netlfix.
The
biographical
musical-drama
marks
Diljit's
first
collaboration
with
Parineeti
and
Imtiaz.
Let's
take
a
look
at
the
cast
salary
-
Amar
Singh
Chamila
Release
Date,
Plot
Deets
&
More
The
biographical
musical-drama
-
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
-
is
based
on
the
untold
story
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
Punjab's
rockstar
who
was
known
as
the
'Elvis
of
Punjab.'
While
Diljit
plays
the
titular
role
of
Chamkila,
Parineeti
is
seen
as
Chamkila's
wife
and
his
singing
partner
Amarjot
Kaur.
Punjabi
rockstar
Diljit
Dosanjh
has
been
at
the
receiving
end
of
a
lot
of
praise
lately.
Following
his
dashing
apprearance
in
Crew,
Diljit
has
been
winning
hearts
with
his
brilliant
portrayal
of
Amar
Singh
Kaur.
According
to
Showbiz
Galore,
Diljit
has
been
paid
a
whopping
amount
of
Rs
4
CRORES
for
the
Imtiaz
Ali
directorial.
The
report
further
suggests,
Parineeti
Chopra,
who
plays
Chamkila's
wife,
took
home
a
paycheque
of
Rs
2
CRORES
for
her
role.
Diljit's
salary
for
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
double
than
his
leading
leady
for
this
film.