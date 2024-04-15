Amar Singh Chamkila Cast FEES: Diljit Dosanjh Is Paid DOUBLE Than Parineeti Chopra! See Actors' Salaries

Amar Singh Chamkila Cast Fees: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's latest release, Amar Singh Chamkila, has been receiving warm response from fans and critics alike. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film had a direct-to-digital release on Netlfix. The biographical musical-drama marks Diljit's first collaboration with Parineeti and Imtiaz. Let's take a look at the cast salary -

The biographical musical-drama - Amar Singh Chamkila - is based on the untold story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab's rockstar who was known as the 'Elvis of Punjab.' While Diljit plays the titular role of Chamkila, Parineeti is seen as Chamkila's wife and his singing partner Amarjot Kaur.

Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the '80s, and his wife Amarjot were mysteriously assassinated in March 1988.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, Amar Singh Chamkila had its direct-to-digital premiere on Netlfix on April 12, 2024!

Amar Singh Chamkila Cast Fees:

Diljit Dosanjh Amar Singh Chamkila Salary:

Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh has been at the receiving end of a lot of praise lately. Following his dashing apprearance in Crew, Diljit has been winning hearts with his brilliant portrayal of Amar Singh Kaur.

According to Showbiz Galore, Diljit has been paid a whopping amount of Rs 4 CRORES for the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Parineeti Chopra Amar Singh Chamkila Salary:

The report further suggests, Parineeti Chopra, who plays Chamkila's wife, took home a paycheque of Rs 2 CRORES for her role. Diljit's salary for Amar Singh Chamkila is double than his leading leady for this film.

