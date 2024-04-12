Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix: Who Was Amarjot Kaur? Everything To Know About Parineeti Chopra’s Character

Photo Credit: The Statesman, IMDb

Everything to know about Amarjot Kaur: Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to be released on Netflix on April 12. The film revolves around the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab, who had an unfortunate death due to his controversial songs. Not only that, Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur, also shot dead along with the celebrated singer.

Who Was Amarjot Kaur?

Amarjot Kaur was also one of the noted singers in Punjab who joined Amar Singh Chamkila's band as a lead female vocalist. After delivering back to back hits, they became a popular on-stage singer duo, and the popularity wasn't restricted to only domestically. Their popularity grew so much that at one point of time they had to attend 366 shows in 365 days. As time passed, their on-stage chemistry flourished, and they fell in love before finally getting married. They have a son named Jaiman Chamkila.

For the unversed, Amarjot was previously married, however, separated later from her husband in order to pursue her career in music. This was Chamkila's second marriage as well. The singer was previously married to Gurmail and they have two daughters named Amaldeep and Kamaldeep.

How And Why Did Amarjot Die?

Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead on March 8, 1988 in Mehsampur, Jalandhar, where they attended a concert. Upon arriving at the venue and getting out of the car, a group of motorcyclists with AK47 shot them. They were pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

It is assumed that it was Chamkila's controversial songs and lyrics consisting of infidelity, pedophilia, drug abuses, coming of ages that disturbed many including the overnight success bringing negative attention and envy which invited death threats as well.