Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix: Who Was Amarjot Kaur? Everything To Know About Parineeti Chopra’s Character

Everything
to
know
about
Amarjot
Kaur:
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
all
set
to
be
released
on
Netflix
on
April
12.
The
film
revolves
around
the
life
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
also
known
as
the
Elvis
Presley
of
Punjab,
who
had
an
unfortunate
death
due
to
his
controversial
songs.
Not
only
that,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila's
wife,
Amarjot
Kaur,
also
shot
dead
along
with
the
celebrated
singer.
Amarjot
Kaur
was
also
one
of
the
noted
singers
in
Punjab
who
joined
Amar
Singh
Chamkila's
band
as
a
lead
female
vocalist.
After
delivering
back
to
back
hits,
they
became
a
popular
on-stage
singer
duo,
and
the
popularity
wasn't
restricted
to
only
domestically.
Their
popularity
grew
so
much
that
at
one
point
of
time
they
had
to
attend
366
shows
in
365
days.
As
time
passed,
their
on-stage
chemistry
flourished,
and
they
fell
in
love
before
finally
getting
married.
They
have
a
son
named
Jaiman
Chamkila.
For
the
unversed,
Amarjot
was
previously
married,
however,
separated
later
from
her
husband
in
order
to
pursue
her
career
in
music.
This
was
Chamkila's
second
marriage
as
well.
The
singer
was
previously
married
to
Gurmail
and
they
have
two
daughters
named
Amaldeep
and
Kamaldeep.
Amarjot
Kaur
and
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
were
shot
dead
on
March
8,
1988
in
Mehsampur,
Jalandhar,
where
they
attended
a
concert.
Upon
arriving
at
the
venue
and
getting
out
of
the
car,
a
group
of
motorcyclists
with
AK47
shot
them.
They
were
pronounced
dead
after
being
taken
to
the
hospital.
It
is
assumed
that
it
was
Chamkila's
controversial
songs
and
lyrics
consisting
of
infidelity,
pedophilia,
drug
abuses,
coming
of
ages
that
disturbed
many
including
the
overnight
success
bringing
negative
attention
and
envy
which
invited
death
threats
as
well.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 13:46 [IST]