Amar Singh Chamkila X Review: Netizens Call It ‘Banger’ Of A Film; Praise Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Award-Worthy’ Act

Amar
Singh
Chamkila
X
Review:
After
the
back-to-back
failures
of
Jab
Harry
Met
Sejal
and
Love
Aaj
Kal
2,
people
started
doubting
filmmaker
Imtiaz
Ali
despite
his
association
with
films
like
Jab
We
Met,
Love
Aaj
Kal,
Rockstar,
and
Tamasha.
However,
he's
now
back
to
entertain
fans
with
his
latest
directorial
venture
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
Featuring
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
in
the
lead
roles,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
a
biographical
drama
revolving
around
the
life
of
late
Punjabi
musician
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
Amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations,
the
film
finally
premiered
on
Netflix
today
(April
12)
and
the
audience
reviews
suggest
that
Imtiaz
Ali
is
back
with
a
bang!
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
movie
is
mostly
getting
positive
response
with
viewers
praising
the
storyline
and
Diljit
Dosanjh's
performance.
Let's
take
a
look
at
a
few
reactions
below.
AMAR
SINGH
CHAMKILA
X
REVIEW:
IMTIAZ
ALI
IS
BACK
IN
FORM
Sharing
his
thoughts
about
the
film,
an
X
(earlier
known
as
Twitter)
user,
wrote,
"Banger
of
a
movie.
Soundtrack
is
too
good.
Director
Imtiaz
Ali
literally
owns.
Diljit
shows
much
restrained
in
his
award
worthy
performance.
And
applause
to
who
ever
thought
of
giving
a
Hinglish
translation
on
screen
for
the
hard
core
Panjabi
songs."
Another
user
shared,
"#AmarSinghChamkila
cult
classic
#DiljitDosanjh
gives
his
career
best
performance
#ParineetiChopra
she
is
just
mind
blowing
#ImtiazAli
direction
just
Awesome
and
songs
are
so
good
this
movie
deserves
all
the
awards."
A
third
X
user
states
that
Imtiaz
Ali
is
back
in
form
with
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
He
wrote,
"#AmarSinghChamkila
done
right
by
Imtiaz
Ali.He
is
back
in
form
and
in
an
unconventional
way
from
his
earlier
work.
From
soul
stirring
music
to
masterful
editing
every
aspect
is
gem.Diljit
is
genuinely
ernest
as
Chamkila.
ARR
elevated
this
quite
few
notches
up."
#AmarSinghChamkila
done
right
by
Imtiaz
Ali.He
is
back
in
form
and
in
an
unconventional
way
from
his
earlier
work.
From
soul
stirring
music
to
masterful
editing
every
aspect
is
gem.Diljit
is
genuinely
ernest
as
Chamkila.
ARR
elevated
this
quite
few
notches
up.
pic.twitter.com/z4yqkwHTrZ
For
those
unfamiliar,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
was
a
well-known
Indian
singer
and
musician
celebrated
for
his
impact
on
Punjabi
music.
Chamkila's
lively
lyrics,
unique
high-pitched
singing,
creative
compositions,
and
mastery
of
the
Tumbi
instrument
propelled
him
to
stardom.
Sadly,
Chamkila,
along
with
his
second
wife
Amarjot
and
two
members
of
their
band,
were
tragically
assassinated
on
March
8,
1988,
in
an
unresolved
incident
that
deeply
affected
the
music
industry.
Have
you
watched
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
on
Netflix?
If
yes,
share
your
review
in
the
comments
section.