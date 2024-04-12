Amar Singh Chamkila X Review: Netizens Call It ‘Banger’ Of A Film; Praise Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Award-Worthy’ Act

Amar Singh Chamkila X Review: After the back-to-back failures of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal 2, people started doubting filmmaker Imtiaz Ali despite his association with films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and Tamasha. However, he's now back to entertain fans with his latest directorial venture Amar Singh Chamkila.

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama revolving around the life of late Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Amid a huge buzz and expectations, the film finally premiered on Netflix today (April 12) and the audience reviews suggest that Imtiaz Ali is back with a bang! Yes, you read that right!

The movie is mostly getting positive response with viewers praising the storyline and Diljit Dosanjh's performance. Let's take a look at a few reactions below.

AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA X REVIEW: IMTIAZ ALI IS BACK IN FORM

Sharing his thoughts about the film, an X (earlier known as Twitter) user, wrote, "Banger of a movie. Soundtrack is too good. Director Imtiaz Ali literally owns. Diljit shows much restrained in his award worthy performance. And applause to who ever thought of giving a Hinglish translation on screen for the hard core Panjabi songs."

Another user shared, "#AmarSinghChamkila cult classic #DiljitDosanjh gives his career best performance #ParineetiChopra she is just mind blowing #ImtiazAli direction just Awesome and songs are so good this movie deserves all the awards."

A third X user states that Imtiaz Ali is back in form with Amar Singh Chamkila. He wrote, "#AmarSinghChamkila done right by Imtiaz Ali.He is back in form and in an unconventional way from his earlier work. From soul stirring music to masterful editing every aspect is gem.Diljit is genuinely ernest as Chamkila. ARR elevated this quite few notches up."

Take a look at the reactions here:

What A Perfomance @ParineetiChopra You Have Delivered One Of Your Career Best Perfomances In #Chamkila #AmarSinghChamkila

You As Amarjot Took My Heart Away Your Singing Your Rawness And Your Simplicity

There Is No One Like #ParineetiChopra Indeed

#AmarSinghChamkila what a film. 2 legends side by side, Amarjot and Chamkila … inspirational his rise to fame and fortune.



WHO WERE AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA AND AMARJOT KAUR?

For those unfamiliar, Amar Singh Chamkila was a well-known Indian singer and musician celebrated for his impact on Punjabi music. Chamkila's lively lyrics, unique high-pitched singing, creative compositions, and mastery of the Tumbi instrument propelled him to stardom.

Sadly, Chamkila, along with his second wife Amarjot and two members of their band, were tragically assassinated on March 8, 1988, in an unresolved incident that deeply affected the music industry.

Have you watched Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix? If yes, share your review in the comments section.