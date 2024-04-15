Amir Sarfaraz Who Was The Accused Murderer Of Sarabjit Singh Assassinated; Daughter Smells Conspiracy

Sarabjit Singh Murderer Assassinated: Sarabjit Singh's murder in the Pakistan jail was one of the most brutal incidents in the history of India-Pakistan relationship. Now, one of the key accused in the killing of Sarabjit Singh, is assassinated by two unknown gunmen.

Salman Khan's Family Opens Up For First Time After Gun-firing Incident, ".... It's All A Publicity Stunt"

Sarabjit Singh's Murderer's Assassination

The key accused, Aamir Sarfaraz aka Tamba, was shot dead by two unidentified men in Lahore on April 14. Tamba was gunned down in the Islampura area according to the report by Samaa TV. After the incident, the body has been taken into custody.

Junaid Sarfaraz, Amir Sarfaraz's brother, revealed that Tamba was present in the upper storey of the house where he was shot. In his FIR, he mentioned, "One attacker was wearing a helmet and the other was wearing a mask."

His family also said that the two motorcyclists entered the house and opened fire on him. After the incident, Amir was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead during treatment. According to the hospital sources, it was declared that he died due to excessive bleeding due to the four bullets that hit him. The death of Tamba was confirmed by his family sources.

Sarabjit Singh's Daughter Smells Conspiracy

Although Sarabjit's Singh's daughter smells the 'conspiracy' of the Pakistan government behind the killing, she also said that this is the result of his deeds.

AP Dhillon Gets Criticized For Coachella Performance; Netizens Say, "And you think doing this looked good?"

More About Sarabjit Singh

Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national, jailed in Pakistan for being a suspected Indian spy in 1990. He was charged with terrorism and snooping and was taken into the Kot Lakhpat jail in Pakistan. He was also accused of being the spy for India's Intelligence Agency, RAW. In 2013, he was killed in a fight inside the jail, where Aamir Sarfaraz was accused.