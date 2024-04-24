Amitabh Bachchan Receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, Says 'Feels Fortunate To Be...'

Mumbai,
Apr
24
(PTI)
Amitabh
Bachchan
was
honoured
with
the
Lata
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Puraskar
on
Wednesday
and
the
megastar
said
he
is
fortunate
to
receive
the
award
in
the
memory
of
the
singer
whose
voice
connected
listeners
to
a
higher
power.
The
family
and
the
trust
instituted
the
award
in
the
memory
of
the
melody
queen,
who
was
the
eldest
of
the
five
Mangeshkar
siblings,
after
she
died
in
2022
following
multiple
organ
failure.
Bachchan
received
the
recognition
on
April
24,
the
memorial
day
of
Deenanath
Mangeshkar,
the
theatre-music
veteran
and
father
of
Mangeshkar
siblings.
The
81-year-old
star,
whose
career
spans
over
five
decades
in
films
and
known
for
movies
such
as
"Zanjeer",
"Deewar",
"Chupke
Chupke",
"Mohabbatein",
and
"Piku",
said
he
was
blessed
to
receive
the
award.
"I'm
fortunate
to
receive
this
award
today.
I
never
really
regarded
myself
worthy
of
such
an
award,
but
Hridyanath
(Mangeshkar)
ji
tried
hard
so
that
I
could
come
here.
He
even
invited
me
for
this
ceremony
last
year.
"Hridaynath
ji,
I
apologise
to
you
for
last
time.
I
had
then
told
you
I
was
unwell.
I
was
healthy
but
didn't
want
to
come
here.
This
year
I
had
no
excuse,
so
I
had
to
come
here," Bachchan
said
in
his
award
acceptance
speech.
The
actor
said
his
father
and
celebrated
Hindi
poet
Harivansh
used
to
liken
Lata
Mangeshkar's
voice
to
"shehad
ki
dhaar"
(a
stream
of
honey).
"The
sweetness
in
her
voice
was
honey
and
as
the
flow
of
honey
never
breaks,
her
'swar'
(chord)
never
breaks.
Whenever
someone
hits
the
right
chord,
our
soul
meets
with
'parmatma'
(the
higher
power).
And
Lata
Mangeshkar
ji's
'swar'
joins
us
with
God,"
Bachchan
said.
Singer
Usha
Mangeshkar,
the
third
eldest
Mangeshkar
sibling,
presented
the
award
to
Bachchan.
Earlier,
veteran
singer
Asha
Bhosle,
the
second
Mangeshkar
sibling,
was
supposed
to
give
away
the
trophies
but
gave
the
event
a
miss
as
she
is
unwell.
The
award,
known
as
the
Lata
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Puraskar,
is
given
every
year
to
an
individual
who
has
made
a
path-breaking
contribution
towards
the
nation,
its
people
and
society.
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
was
its
first
recipient,
followed
by
Asha
Bhosle
in
2023.
The
function
was
presided
over
by
music
composer
Hridaynath
Mangeshkar,
the
youngest
Mangeshkar
sibling.
At
the
event,
music
maestro
A
R
Rahman
received
the
Master
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Puraskar
for
contribution
to
Indian
music.
Rahman,
the
multiple
award-winning
musician
who
has
collaborated
with
Lata
Mangeshkar
and
Asha
Bhosle
on
several
songs
over
the
decades,
said
he
has
an
old
connection
with
the
Mangeshkar
family.
"It's
such
a
great
honour.
This
is
so
inspiring.
When
my
father
(composer
R
K
Shekhar)
was
working
in
the
film
industry
in
the
south,
he
used
to
wake
up
facing
Lata
Mangeshkar
ji's
photograph.
"When
I
became
a
composer
from
the
south,
the
enormous
love
I
got
from
you
guys
changed
my
life.
There's
one
thing
I
tell
my
family
and
kids:
'Look
at
the
Mangeshkar
family,
their
dedication'.
Today,
we
need
to
celebrate
that
dedication
of
the
family.
I
am
a
student,
I
learn
from
all
of
you,"
the
57-year-old
said.
The
Master
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Puraskar
was
also
presented
to
non-profit
organisation
Deepstambh
Foundation
Manobal
for
services
in
the
field
of
social
service,
while
Ashtavinayak
Prakashit's
"Galib",
produced
by
Malhar
and
Vajreshwari,
was
recognised
as
the
best
drama
of
the
year.
Marathi
writer
Manjiri
Phadke
received
Master
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Puraskar
(Vagvilasini
Puraskar)
for
contribution
to
literature,
while
actor
Randeep
Hooda
was
feted
with
the
Vishesh
Puraskar
for
best
film
production
and
actor.
Hooda,
who
received
the
trophy
for
"Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar",
said
it
is
a
special
award
for
him.
"Mr
Savarkar
was
not
just
a
national
figure
but
also
had
a
close
relationship
with
the
Mangeshkar
family...
I'm
grateful
for
this
validation
and
this
is
an
honour
for
me,"
he
added.
Actor
Ashok
Saraf
was
recognised
for
his
contribution
to
cinema
and
drama
and
actor
Padmini
Kolhapure
was
honoured
with
Master
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Puraskar
for
cinema.
Kolhapure,
niece
of
Lata
Mangeshkar
and
Asha
Bhonsle,
thanked
her
family
for
their
love
and
support.
"Whatever
I
am
today,
I
am
because
of
Asha
Bhosle
who
brought
me
into
the
film
industry.
Ten
10
years
ago,
my
father
Pandharinath
Kolhapure
was
also
given
the
Deenanath
Mangeshkar
Award.
So,
this
is
a
very
important
award
for
me.
This
is
an
award
from
my
family
and
I
accept
it
with
gratitude,"
said
the
actor,
known
for
films
such
as
"Prem
Rog",
"Woh
Saat
Din",
and
"Chimani
Pakhar".
The
recipients
also
included
singer
Roopkumar
Rathod
for
his
contribution
to
the
field
of
music,
Bhau
Torsekar
for
editorial
services
and
Atul
Parchure
for
services
to
theatre
and
drama.