Anand Pandit Daughter Reception: SRK Not OK? King Khan Spotted Limping In Viral Video; Raises Concern

SRK
Spotted
Limping
At
Anand
Pandit
Daughter's
Reception:
Adding
glamor
to
the
party,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
was
spotted
with
producer
Anand
Pandit
at
his
daughter's
reception.
Donning
the
ceremony
in
all
black
ensemble,
King
Khan
was
accompanied
by
Anand
himself
as
he
entered
the
venue.
Some
noticed
that
the
actor
was
limping
while
he
was
walking
towards
the
stage.
SRK
might
be
facing
some
issue
in
his
kneecap
or
leg
again
as
last
year
the
actor
suffered
a
hairline
fractire
on
his
kneecap
during
the
shoot
for
Koyla.
Even
though
no
confirmation
of
injury
has
been
reported,
these
is
only
concerns
about
his
health
after
spotting
him
limping
at
the
party.
A
user
commented
on
Instagram
at
the
SRK's
video
uploaded
by
Pinkvilla,
"Some
issues
with
his
left
leg,
from
that
match
against
delhi
I
have
observed
this...
he
is
limping!!!!"
After
Shah
Rukh
got
pictures
taken
with
Anand,
he
went
ahead
towards
the
newly
married
couple
to
wish
them
good
luck
for
their
future.
He
fulfilled
Anand's
daughter
Aishwarya's
demand
and
took
a
selfie
with
her
and
her
husband
Sahil.
The
megastar
then
quickly
posed
with
the
couple
and
took
off.
SRK
was
recently
trending
on
Eid
after
he
left
fans
drooling
over
his
grand
apperance
on
Thursday.
He
went
on
his
house's
balcony
to
wish
his
fans
Happy
Eid
as
a
large
amount
of
crowd
gathered
outside
his
house.
He
wished
his
fans,
"Eid
Mubarak
everyone...
and
thank
you
for
making
my
day
so
special.
May
Allah
bless
us
all
with
love,
happiness
and
prosperity."
Anand's
party
was
also
attended
by
many
other
B-town
celebs
like
newly
married
Taapsee
Pannu,
Emran
Hashmi,
Rupali
Ganguly,
and
Mallika
Sherawat.
Moreover,
B-town
actors
like
Abhishek
Bachchan,
Salman
Khan,
Rajkumar
Rao,
Bhumi
Pendekar,
Jitendra,
Mouni
Roy,
and
many
others
also
attended.
The
reception
was
organised
in
Mumbai
on
April
11,
2024.
