Anand Pandit Daughter Reception: SRK Not OK? King Khan Spotted Limping In Viral Video; Raises Concern

SRK Spotted Limping At Anand Pandit Daughter's Reception: Adding glamor to the party, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with producer Anand Pandit at his daughter's reception. Donning the ceremony in all black ensemble, King Khan was accompanied by Anand himself as he entered the venue. Some noticed that the actor was limping while he was walking towards the stage. SRK might be facing some issue in his kneecap or leg again as last year the actor suffered a hairline fractire on his kneecap during the shoot for Koyla.

Even though no confirmation of injury has been reported, these is only concerns about his health after spotting him limping at the party. A user commented on Instagram at the SRK's video uploaded by Pinkvilla, "Some issues with his left leg, from that match against delhi I have observed this... he is limping!!!!"

After Shah Rukh got pictures taken with Anand, he went ahead towards the newly married couple to wish them good luck for their future. He fulfilled Anand's daughter Aishwarya's demand and took a selfie with her and her husband Sahil. The megastar then quickly posed with the couple and took off.

SRK was recently trending on Eid after he left fans drooling over his grand apperance on Thursday. He went on his house's balcony to wish his fans Happy Eid as a large amount of crowd gathered outside his house. He wished his fans, "Eid Mubarak everyone... and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

Anand's party was also attended by many other B-town celebs like newly married Taapsee Pannu, Emran Hashmi, Rupali Ganguly, and Mallika Sherawat. Moreover, B-town actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pendekar, Jitendra, Mouni Roy, and many others also attended. The reception was organised in Mumbai on April 11, 2024.