Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot In 'XXX' Cr Property In London: DEETS

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Updates: After the grand 3-day pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant are all set to make their wedding even more grand. Anat-Radhika's pre-wedding became a global affair as big names and infuential personalities from across the world, including Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna and Ivanka Trump among others, made it to Jamnagar for the celebrations. The Ambanis are known for their extravagant grandeur and hospitality, and we hear that they are going all out for Anant-Radhika's wedding. As per reports, one of the wedding celebrations wil be held abroad.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Date:

Anant Ambani, the youngets son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani, is all set to tie knot with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Ambani, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, in July. Jut like the pre-wedding gala, several Bollywood celebrities, politicans and sportspersons are likely to make it to the wedding guestlist as well.

According to India Today, the wedding invitations have already been sent out to B-Town celebs so that they have enought ime to plan their busy schedule accordingly and curate their wedding outfits.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Venue Deets

As reported by the India Today report, one of Anant-Radhika's wedding functions will be held at the Stoke Park estate in London. While the information about the theme of the function that is being hosted in Stroka Park has been kept under wraps as of now, it is bein speculated to be a cocktail or sangeet night.

For those unawared, the sprawling 300-acre lavish property is owned by the Ambanis. Situated in Buckinghamshire, it is one of the most luxurious properties in the UK. If reports are to be believed, the heritage property apparently costs a whopping Rs 592 CRORES! Yes, you read that right!

The property is around 900 years old and has appeared in two James Bond films - Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).

