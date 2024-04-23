Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot In 'XXX' Cr Property In London: DEETS

Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant
Wedding
Updates:
After
the
grand
3-day
pre-wedding
gala
in
Jamnagar,
Gujarat,
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant
are
all
set
to
make
their
wedding
even
more
grand.
Anat-Radhika's
pre-wedding
became
a
global
affair
as
big
names
and
infuential
personalities
from
across
the
world,
including
Mark
Zuckerberg,
Rihanna
and
Ivanka
Trump
among
others,
made
it
to
Jamnagar
for
the
celebrations.
The
Ambanis
are
known
for
their
extravagant
grandeur
and
hospitality,
and
we
hear
that
they
are
going
all
out
for
Anant-Radhika's
wedding.
As
per
reports,
one
of
the
wedding
celebrations
wil
be
held
abroad.
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant
Wedding
Date:
Anant
Ambani,
the
youngets
son
of
Mukesh
Ambani
and
Neeta
Ambani,
is
all
set
to
tie
knot
with
his
childhood
sweetheart
Radhika
Ambani,
daughter
of
Viren
and
Shaila
Merchant,
in
July.
Jut
like
the
pre-wedding
gala,
several
Bollywood
celebrities,
politicans
and
sportspersons
are
likely
to
make
it
to
the
wedding
guestlist
as
well.
According
to
India
Today,
the
wedding
invitations
have
already
been
sent
out
to
B-Town
celebs
so
that
they
have
enought
ime
to
plan
their
busy
schedule
accordingly
and
curate
their
wedding
outfits.
As
reported
by
the
India
Today
report,
one
of
Anant-Radhika's
wedding
functions
will
be
held
at
the
Stoke
Park
estate
in
London.
While
the
information
about
the
theme
of
the
function
that
is
being
hosted
in
Stroka
Park
has
been
kept
under
wraps
as
of
now,
it
is
bein
speculated
to
be
a
cocktail
or
sangeet
night.
For
those
unawared,
the
sprawling
300-acre
lavish
property
is
owned
by
the
Ambanis.
Situated
in
Buckinghamshire,
it
is
one
of
the
most
luxurious
properties
in
the
UK.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
heritage
property
apparently
costs
a
whopping
Rs
592
CRORES!
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
property
is
around
900
years
old
and
has
appeared
in
two
James
Bond
films
-
Goldfinger
(1964)
and
Tomorrow
Never
Dies
(1997).