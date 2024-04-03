Andaz Apna Apna 2 Cast Update: Raveena Tandon Joins 90s Sequel? Actress Says 'I'm Much Choosier'

Raveena
Tandon
Hints
Being
Featured
in
Andaz
Apna
Apna
2:
The
90s
superhit
'Andaz
Apna
Apna'
is
set
to
receive
its
sequel!
The
makers
are
currently
working
on
the
script,
and
the
movie
is
still
in
its
early
stages
of
development.
Amid
the
production,
hints
have
emerged
suggesting
that
the
sequel
could
feature
Raveena
Tandon.
The
cult
Bollywood
movie
of
1994
carved
out
a
permanent
place
in
everyone's
heart
with
its
exceptional
storyline.
The
film
starred
renowned
B-town
actors
such
as
Aamir
Khan,
Salman
Khan,
Raveena
Tandon,
Karishma
Kapoor,
Paresh
Rawal,
and
Shakti
Kapoor.
It
remains
to
be
seen
whether
these
actors
will
reunite
on
screen
after
three
decades.
WILL
RAVEENA
TANDON
BE
A
CAST
OF
ANDAZ
APNA
APNA
2
Raveena
Tandon
has
hinted
at
the
possibility
of
her
involvement
in
the
remake
of
the
cult
comedy
drama.
When
asked
if
she
is
interested
in
being
part
of
the
sequel,
Raveena
stated
to
India
Today,
"I
would
love
to
do
it." Raveena
believes
'Andaz
Apna
Apna'
was
a
"good
comedy"
and
she
would
love
to
be
a
part
of
it.
Raveena
believes
that
she
is
now
more
focussed
towards
choosing
the
quality
content.
She
said,
"I
definitely
am
much
choosier
than
what
I
started
off
with.
But
those
days
were
different.
Today
is
different.
Today,
you
can
end
up
doing
great
quality
work
rather
than
quantity." The
actress
is
content
with
the
kind
of
roles
she
is
getting
these
days.
As
of
now,
the
actress
is
working
on
'Patna
Shuklla.'
WILL
AAMIR
KHAN
BE
IN
THE
LEAD
OF
'ANDAZ
APNA
APNA
2'
Whenever
the
makers
embark
on
a
sequel,
they
usually
ensure
the
return
of
one
or
two
lead
characters.
There
is
a
strong
possibility
of
Aamir
Khan
returning
for
the
sequel,
as
he
was
the
first
to
hint
at
the
movie's
development.
During
one
of
his
Instagram
Live
sessions,
the
actor
mentioned,
"Filmmaker
Rajkumar
Santoshi
is
working
on
the
script
of
'Andaz
Apna
Apna
2'."
However,
Aamir
advised
his
fans
not
to
get
too
excited
about
the
movie
since
it
is
still
in
its
early
stages.