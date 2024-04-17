Angry Rantman Death: Fans Mourn YouTuber Abhradeep Saha's Demise, Says 'Gone Too Soon'

Angry Rantman Death Fan Reaction: Angry Rantman is trending all over social media. Famously known for his job as football and film commentator, Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman died on Tuesday in Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bangalore. After facing major health issues, Abhradeep succumbed to death after being admitted to Bangalore hospital last month. Last month, he undernwent an open heart surgery. After the surgery, Abhradeep's multiple organs failed, pushing him into a critical situation. Sadly, he couldn't battle any longer and was put to death bed.

FANS SAYS 'GONE TOO SOON' AMID ABHRADEEP SAHA ANGRY RANTMAN'S DEATH

Amid the death of famously known YouTuber, Angry Rantman, fans are deeply saddened. Many wants the death news to not be true and come out as fake. A user commented on Twitter (now X), "Gone too soon. I remember those movie discussions and banter after football games on Facebook community groups. I hesitated to share my thoughts since morning, hoping they wouldn't turn out fake. Life is indeed unpredictable and short."

Another said, "#AngryRantman aka Abhradeep Saha is no more.We lost a real one today !! Man was so passionate about sports & movies & was famous for simply being himself! These lines hit even harder now.He will surely be missed,may he RIP." Another shocked fan wrote, "Can't believe it, hard to digest his sudden demise. Definitely, I/we'll miss his videos."

"Deeply saddened to hear that our #AngryRantman is no longer with us It's hard to accept that he's not here today we the Kannada audience owe u a lot bcz u were the first one to praise KGF & KFI We r forever grateful to u Tq for all the beautiful memories. Rest in peace legend," tweeted another.

HOW DID ANGRY RANTMAN DIE?

Angry Rantman death did not come as a surprise to friends and family. But him dying at the age of 27 was definitely shocking. The YouTuber was admitted in hospital since last month. After going through open heart surgery. After the surgery, his multiple organs failed. Becasue of the same, he was put on life-saving support system. Abhradeep's father said on Sunday, "He is really in a critical situation with a life-saving support system, pray for a fast recovery."