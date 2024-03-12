Animal TV Release Date & Time: Here’s When Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Will Be Having Its World TV Premiere

Ranbir
Kapoor
ended
2023
on
a
grand
note
with
Animal
which
turned
out
as
on
of
the
biggest
releases
of
the
year.
The
movie,
which
was
a
gory
action
drama,
was
helmed
by
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
and
marked
Ranbir's
first
collaboration
with
the
filmmaker
and
lead
actress
Rashmika
Mandanna.
Animal
had
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
Animal
has
certainly
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
movies
of
the
industry
and
enjoyed
an
equal
popularity
during
its
theatrical
and
OTT
release.
For
the
uninitiated,
Animal
went
on
to
create
several
box
office
records
and
made
an
impressive
lifetime
collection
of
Rs
542.93
crores.
And
after
a
massive
buzz,
Animal
is
all
set
to
have
its
world
television
premiere.
Animal
World
TV
Premiere
Date
&
Time
To
note,
Animal
will
be
releasing
on
television
this
weekend.
Yes!
As
per
the
recent
reports,
Animal
will
be
having
its
world
television
premiere
on
March
17
and
will
be
aired
on
Sony
MAX
at
7
pm.
Meanwhile,
after
the
phenomenal
success
of
Animal,
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
is
now
gearing
up
for
Animal
Park
which
is
expected
to
hit
the
floors
next
year.
Talking
about
the
movie,
Ranbir,
in
one
of
his
interviews,
stated,
"He
(Vanga)
has
one
or
two
scenes
ready,
which
he
narrated
to
me,
and
they
are
very
exciting.
Now,
because
of
the
success
of
part
one,
he
has
the
confidence
and
courage
to
go
even
darker,
deeper,
and
more
complex.
He
can
do
anything".
On
the
other
hand,
Ranbir
has
been
overwhelmed
with
the
love
coming
his
way
through
Animal.
During
the
movie's
success
bash,
he
said,
"It
is
a
film
that
a
section
of
people
had
an
issue
with
but
I
feel
the
kind
of
love,
success
and
the
numbers
(it
has
received)
proves
that
nothing
goes
beyond
the
love
for
a
movie.
Nothing
goes
beyond
movies".
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:16 [IST]