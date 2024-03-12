Animal TV Release Date & Time: Here’s When Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Will Be Having Its World TV Premiere

Ranbir Kapoor ended 2023 on a grand note with Animal which turned out as on of the biggest releases of the year. The movie, which was a gory action drama, was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and marked Ranbir's first collaboration with the filmmaker and lead actress Rashmika Mandanna. Animal had opened to rave reviews from the audience and left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Animal has certainly been one of the most talked about movies of the industry and enjoyed an equal popularity during its theatrical and OTT release. For the uninitiated, Animal went on to create several box office records and made an impressive lifetime collection of Rs 542.93 crores. And after a massive buzz, Animal is all set to have its world television premiere.

Animal World TV Premiere Date & Time

To note, Animal will be releasing on television this weekend. Yes! As per the recent reports, Animal will be having its world television premiere on March 17 and will be aired on Sony MAX at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, after the phenomenal success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now gearing up for Animal Park which is expected to hit the floors next year. Talking about the movie, Ranbir, in one of his interviews, stated, "He (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper, and more complex. He can do anything".

On the other hand, Ranbir has been overwhelmed with the love coming his way through Animal. During the movie's success bash, he said, "It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies".