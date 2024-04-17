Anu Malik Gives A Singing Shoutout To Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ahead Of Its Release! Watch Out!

With
just
2
days
left
until
the
world
witnesses
a
clutter-breaking,
dark
digital
dogma
relevant
to
today's
youth
and
reality,
with
the
release
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
the
hype
for
its
release
has
soared
to
new
heights
with
its
raw
and
real
trailer.
The
makers
elevated
it
to
the
next
level
by
releasing
interesting
snippets
from
the
film.
Taking
the
ever-rising
fervor
a
notch
higher,
the
makers
have
released
an
intriguing
video
in
which
Anu
Malik
gives
a
shoutout
to
LSD
2
in
his
own
style.
Anu
Malik
seems
to
be
fully
immersed
in
the
frenzy
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
A
video
has
been
released
in
which
Anu
Malik
can
be
seen
giving
a
shoutout
to
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
by
singing
his
superhit
song.
As
the
composer
sings
the
song,
he
brilliantly
blends
the
lyrics
expressing
his
excitement
for
the
release
of
the
film.
Interestingly,
Anu
Malik
will
be
seen
in
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
film
alongside
Mouni
Roy,
Sophie
Chaudhary
and
Tusshar
Kapoor.
With
this
video
release,
the
excitement
for
the
film's
release
has
indeed
reached
new
heights