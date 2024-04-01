When Anushka Sharma Mocked SRK For Expressing His Desire To Play Virat Kohli Onscreen; Check Funny Response

SRK
To
Portray
Virat
Kohli:
Continuously
delivering
hit
after
hit,
the
romance
icon
Shahrukh
Khan
has
expressed
his
eagerness
to
portray
Virat
Kohli
on
screen.
Known
for
his
remarkable
performances
in
sports-centric
roles,
SRK
is
keen
to
step
into
the
shoes
of
India's
most
talked-about
cricketer
this
time.
His
admiration
for
Kohli
stems
from
his
ownership
of
the
Kolkata
Knight
Riders
in
the
IPL.
Shahrukh
first
shared
his
desire
to
portray
the
former
Indian
cricket
team
captain
back
in
2017
while
promoting
"Jab
Harry
Met
Sejal" alongside
the
cricketer's
wife,
Anushka
Sharma.
ANUSHKA
SHARMA
MOCKS
SRK'S
DESIRE
OF
PORTRAYING
VIRAT
KOHLI
ONSCREEN
As
SRK
and
Anushka
went
together
on
Jab
Harry
Met
Sejal's
promotion,
SRK
was
asked
whether
he
wants
to
portray
any
cricketer
onscreen.
To
this,
King
Khan
subtly
took
Virat's
name,
confessing
his
desire
of
portraying
the
Indian
International
cricketer.
In
response,
Anushka
playfully
interrupted,
"But
you
will
have
to
grow
a
beard."
Disagreeing
with
Anushka,
SRK
claimed,
"But
I
had
grown
a
beard.
In
Harry
Met
Sejal,
I
looked
just
like
Virat
Kohli.
Exactly
like
him."
WHEN
WILL
VIRAT
KOHLI:
JERSEY
NO
18
RELEASE?
Virat
Kohli:
Jersey
No
18's
release
date
is
yet
to
be
announced.
But
the
movie
is
speculated
to
release
in
the
upcoming
months.
A
day
ago,
the
trailer
of
Virat
Kohli:
Jersey
No
18
was
released.
The
movie
features
Ram
Charan
in
the
lead.
The
movie
promises
to
tell
the
"untold
story
of
a
cricketing
legend."
From
Virat's
childhood
to
his
adulthood,
all
the
moments
that
led
him
to
become
the
famed
star
will
be
showed
in
the
movie.
The
synopsis
of
the
movie
reads,
"Arjun,
a
talented
but
failed
cricketer,
decides
to
return
to
cricket
in
his
late
thirties,
driven
by
the
desire
to
represent
the
Indian
cricket
team
and
fulfil
his
son's
wish
for
a
jersey
as
a
gift."