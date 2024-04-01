When Anushka Sharma Mocked SRK For Expressing His Desire To Play Virat Kohli Onscreen; Check Funny Response

SRK Showing Desite To Portray Virat Kohli: Continuously delivering hit after hit, the romance icon Shahrukh Khan has expressed his eagerness to portray Virat Kohli on screen. Known for his remarkable performances in sports-centric roles, SRK is keen to step into the shoes of India's most talked-about cricketer this time. His admiration for Kohli stems from his ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Shahrukh first shared his desire to portray the former Indian cricket team captain back in 2017 while promoting "Jab Harry Met Sejal" alongside the cricketer's wife, Anushka Sharma.

ANUSHKA SHARMA MOCKS SRK'S DESIRE OF PORTRAYING VIRAT KOHLI ONSCREEN

As SRK and Anushka went together on Jab Harry Met Sejal's promotion, SRK was asked whether he wants to portray any cricketer onscreen. To this, King Khan subtly took Virat's name, confessing his desire of portraying the Indian International cricketer. In response, Anushka playfully interrupted, "But you will have to grow a beard."

Disagreeing with Anushka, SRK claimed, "But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him."

WHEN WILL VIRAT KOHLI: JERSEY NO 18 RELEASE?

Virat Kohli: Jersey No 18's release date is yet to be announced. But the movie is speculated to release in the upcoming months. A day ago, the trailer of Virat Kohli: Jersey No 18 was released. The movie features Ram Charan in the lead. The movie promises to tell the "untold story of a cricketing legend." From Virat's childhood to his adulthood, all the moments that led him to become the famed star will be showed in the movie.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift."