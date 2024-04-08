Are We Going To See Siddhant Chaturvedi And Alia Bhatt Collaborating For A New Project?

Alia
Bhatt
and
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
are
confirmed
to
be
working
together
again
on
an
upcoming
project.
The
announcement
has
fans
excited,
especially
after
a
slight
confusion
during
the
reveal.
Siddhant
called
it
their
third
collaboration,
while
Alia
stuck
to
it
being
their
second.
This
little
detail
has
sparked
some
interest
amongst
viewers,
some
speculating
that
they
may
have
a
third
hidden
project,
yet
to
be
announced.
Their
screen
presence
in
their
award
winning
film-
"Gully
Boy" was
undeniable
with
the
portrayal
of
each
of
their
characters-
MC
Sher
and
Safeena,
resonating
deeply
with
fans.
The
idea
of
seeing
them
collaborate
again
is
thrilling.
While
the
upcoming
ad
campaign
promises
stunt
action,
some
suggest
that
this
might
not
be
the
only
project
on
their
plate.
Fans
are
actively
analysing
their
social
media
interactions,
searching
for
any
clues.
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Alia
Bhatt
are
both
critically
acclaimed
actors,
winning
multiple
awards
for
their
acting
skills
as
well
as
fashion
centric
awards
from
leading
magazines
and
publications.
With
the
recent
announcement
of
Alia
Bhatt's
upcoming
movie-
Love
and
War
with
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
and
rumours
on
Siddhant
Chaturvedi's
upcoming
collaboration
with
Bhansali,
can
fans
expect
to
see
them
together?
One
thing
is
for
sure,
excitement
is
through
the
roof
as
the
audience
awaits
their
next
move,
whether
it's
an
ad
campaign
or
a
full
blown
movie!
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 18:43 [IST]