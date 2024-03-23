Armaan Malik Collaborates With A R Rahman For 'Goat Life' Track 'Khatti Si Woh Imli'

Mumbai,
Mar
23
(PTI)
Singer
Armaan
Malik
has
collaborated
with
music
composer
A
R
Rahman
for
a
soulful
track
for
survival
drama
movie
"The
Goat
Life".
The
track,
titled
"Khatti
Si
Woh
Imli",
is
part
of
the
Hindi
version
of
the
Malayalam
movie,
which
is
set
to
be
released
in
theatres
on
March
28.
Penned
by
Prasoon
Joshi
and
arranged
and
composed
by
Rahman,
the
song
also
features
the
voices
of
Chinmayi
Sripada
and
Rakshita
Suresh.
"It's
truly
an
honour
to
lend
my
voice
to
A
R
Rahman
Sir’s
compositions.
Every
note,
no
matter
how
small,
feels
like
a
privilege.
I
feel
incredibly
fortunate
to
have
sung
for
his
latest
masterpiece
'Khatti
Si
Woh
Imli’
featuring
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
for
'The
Goat
Life'," Malik
said.
"Chinmayi
and
Rakshita,
the
female
singers,
have
done
an
exceptional
job
too
and
I'm
glad
I
could
complement
their
verses
with
my
lines,"
he
added.
Written
and
directed
by
Blessy,
"The
Goat
Life"
is
based
on
the
2008
bestselling
novel
"Aadujeevitham"
by
Benyamin.
The
film
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb,
a
Malayali
immigrant
labourer
who
finds
himself
forced
into
slavery
as
a
goatherd
in
the
secluded
farm
of
Saudi
Arabia.
Produced
by
Visual
Romance,
"The
Goat
Life" also
features
Amala
Paul,
K.R.
Gokul,
as
well
as
Hollywood
actor
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
and
Arab
actors
Talib
al
Balushi
and
RikAby
in
pivotal
roles.
Academy
Award
winners
Rahman
and
Resul
Pookutty
have
given
music
and
sound
design,
respectively.