Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Haldi: Wedding Function Kickstarts, Bride-To-Be Says 'Dhol Nagare Bajne Chahiye'

Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding Festivities Starts: Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding festivities has started. TV actress took to Instagram to give her fansa sneak peek of how the event of Haldi happened. Arti is all set to tie knot with her beloved Dipak on April 25, 2024. The wedding card has been distributed to friends, families, and celebrities. We expect to see big stars including Govinda and Bipasha Basu at the wedding party. Arti uploaded a video on Friday, sharing how her wedding festivities has kickstarted. Keep scrolling to take a look.

ARTI SINGH & DIPAK CHAUHAN WEDDING STARTS WITH HALDI CEREMONY

Arti Singh uploaded a video on Instagram on Friday, showing how her friends and family celebrated her Haldi event. The house was decorated with pink and yellow flowers. From the video it seems that they were celebrating before Haldi moments. Arti was seen dancing on dhol along with her best freind and mother.

The actress wrote on her social media, "Aaj meri haldi hai aur meri dulhan ke ghar bhi dhol nagare bajne chahiye." The excited bride-to-be danced her feet off and thanked fiance Deepak for such sweet surprise. She wrote, "such a sweet surprise ❤️ @dipakchauhan09 entered house after gym and laga haayeeeee meri shadi bas 5 din mein hai." She then thanked her friend Aparna Dixit aka Apu who came from another wing after just a call.

Excited fans congratulated Arti in the comment section. One commented, "Happy For u." Another wrte, "Stay happy always di." One congratulated, "Congratulations @artisingh5 mam for your Haldi." "Feeling happy for her," wrote another. It remains yet to be seen what Arti actually wore on her Haldi ceremony. Arti's sister-in-law Kashmere Shah will be hosting the bridal shower for her. Kashmere promises to shower Arti with the best bridal shower ever. Let us further get more sneak peeks of the evets ahead.