Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Haldi: Wedding Function Kickstarts, Bride-To-Be Says 'Dhol Nagare Bajne Chahiye'

Arti
Singh
&
Dipak
Chauhan
Wedding
Festivities
Starts:
Arti
Singh
and
Dipak
Chauhan's
wedding
festivities
has
started.
TV
actress
took
to
Instagram
to
give
her
fansa
sneak
peek
of
how
the
event
of
Haldi
happened.
Arti
is
all
set
to
tie
knot
with
her
beloved
Dipak
on
April
25,
2024.
The
wedding
card
has
been
distributed
to
friends,
families,
and
celebrities.
We
expect
to
see
big
stars
including
Govinda
and
Bipasha
Basu
at
the
wedding
party.
Arti
uploaded
a
video
on
Friday,
sharing
how
her
wedding
festivities
has
kickstarted.
Keep
scrolling
to
take
a
look.
ARTI
SINGH
&
DIPAK
CHAUHAN
WEDDING
STARTS
WITH
HALDI
CEREMONY
Arti
Singh
uploaded
a
video
on
Instagram
on
Friday,
showing
how
her
friends
and
family
celebrated
her
Haldi
event.
The
house
was
decorated
with
pink
and
yellow
flowers.
From
the
video
it
seems
that
they
were
celebrating
before
Haldi
moments.
Arti
was
seen
dancing
on
dhol
along
with
her
best
freind
and
mother.
The
actress
wrote
on
her
social
media,
"Aaj
meri
haldi
hai
aur
meri
dulhan
ke
ghar
bhi
dhol
nagare
bajne
chahiye." The
excited
bride-to-be
danced
her
feet
off
and
thanked
fiance
Deepak
for
such
sweet
surprise.
She
wrote,
"such
a
sweet
surprise
❤️
@dipakchauhan09
entered
house
after
gym
and
laga
haayeeeee
meri
shadi
bas
5
din
mein
hai."
She
then
thanked
her
friend
Aparna
Dixit
aka
Apu
who
came
from
another
wing
after
just
a
call.
Excited
fans
congratulated
Arti
in
the
comment
section.
One
commented,
"Happy
For
u." Another
wrte,
"Stay
happy
always
di."
One
congratulated,
"Congratulations
@artisingh5
mam
for
your
Haldi."
"Feeling
happy
for
her,"
wrote
another.
It
remains
yet
to
be
seen
what
Arti
actually
wore
on
her
Haldi
ceremony.
Arti's
sister-in-law
Kashmere
Shah
will
be
hosting
the
bridal
shower
for
her.
Kashmere
promises
to
shower
Arti
with
the
best
bridal
shower
ever.
Let
us
further
get
more
sneak
peeks
of
the
evets
ahead.
