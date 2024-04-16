Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding | Actress Reveals If Govinda Will Attend Her D-Day: I Spoke To Him, He Is…

Arti
Singh
And
Dipak
Chauhan
Marriage
Date:
TV
actress
Arti
Singh
will
soon
tie
knot
with
her
beau
Dipak
Chauhan.
A
few
days
ago,
the
actress
hinted
about
her
engagement
and
now
she
has
revealed
that
wedding
bells
will
ring
on
April
25,
2024.
As
'Thoda
Hai
Bas
Thode
Ki
Zaroorat
Hai'
actress
talked
about
her
upcomign
marriage,
she
did
some
exciting
revelation
about
her
relationship
with
Dipak.
The
actress
claimed
that
she
intially
rejected
to
her
fiance.
As
we
explore
what
made
her
say
NO
to
Dipak,
let
us
also
see
whether
Govinda
will
be
attending
her
wedding
or
not.
WHY
DID
ARTI
SINGH
SAY
NO
TO
DIPAK
CHAUHAN
INITIALLY?
It
has
been
revealed
that
Arti
Singh
initially
said
No
to
Dipak
Chauhan.
Talking
to
Times
Now,
the
TV
actress
revealed
why
did
she
say
no
to
Dipak
at
first.
hen
asked
whether
she
was
not
ready
to
be
married
back
then,
Arti
replied,
"No,
nothing
like
that." Arti
then
explained
that
she
was
busy
back
in
shooting
day
and
night
back
then
in
Naigaon.
Arti
claimed
to
not
have
time
to
meet
him
back
then
and
didn't
know
how
to
manage
a
relationship.
But
the
sweet
thing
was
that
Dipak
managed
to
change
his
schedule
according
to
her
time
and
manage
it.
Dipak
won
Arti's
heart
as
he
decided
to
shift
to
Andheri
to
live
closer
to
her.
WILL
GOVINDA
ATTEND
ARTI
SINGH
&
DIPAK
CHAUHAN'S
WEDDING?
Arti
Singh
is
comedian
Krushna
Ahishek's
sister
and
niece
of
actor
Govinda.
As
Arti
Singh
announced
the
wedding
date,
many
wondered
whether
Govinda
will
attend
her
wedding
or
not.
When
asked
what
are
his
plans,
Arti
said,
"I
hope
he
comes."
She
then
revealed
what
was
Govinda's
reaction
when
she
revealed
relationship
and
wedding
plans
to
him.
The
TV
actress
said,
"He
is
very
happy.
He
is
thrilled."
She
added
jokingly,
"He
is
my
mama
so
why
will
he
not
be
happy?"
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 11:45 [IST]