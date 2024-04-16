Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding | Actress Reveals If Govinda Will Attend Her D-Day: I Spoke To Him, He Is…

Arti Singh And Dipak Chauhan Marriage Date: TV actress Arti Singh will soon tie knot with her beau Dipak Chauhan. A few days ago, the actress hinted about her engagement and now she has revealed that wedding bells will ring on April 25, 2024. As 'Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai' actress talked about her upcomign marriage, she did some exciting revelation about her relationship with Dipak. The actress claimed that she intially rejected to her fiance. As we explore what made her say NO to Dipak, let us also see whether Govinda will be attending her wedding or not.

WHY DID ARTI SINGH SAY NO TO DIPAK CHAUHAN INITIALLY?

It has been revealed that Arti Singh initially said No to Dipak Chauhan. Talking to Times Now, the TV actress revealed why did she say no to Dipak at first. hen asked whether she was not ready to be married back then, Arti replied, "No, nothing like that." Arti then explained that she was busy back in shooting day and night back then in Naigaon.

Arti claimed to not have time to meet him back then and didn't know how to manage a relationship. But the sweet thing was that Dipak managed to change his schedule according to her time and manage it. Dipak won Arti's heart as he decided to shift to Andheri to live closer to her.

WILL GOVINDA ATTEND ARTI SINGH & DIPAK CHAUHAN'S WEDDING?

Arti Singh is comedian Krushna Ahishek's sister and niece of actor Govinda. As Arti Singh announced the wedding date, many wondered whether Govinda will attend her wedding or not. When asked what are his plans, Arti said, "I hope he comes." She then revealed what was Govinda's reaction when she revealed relationship and wedding plans to him. The TV actress said, "He is very happy. He is thrilled." She added jokingly, "He is my mama so why will he not be happy?"