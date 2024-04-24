Arti Singh Mehndi Ceremony: Bride-To-Be Stuns In THIS Unconventional Pre-Wedding Outfit, Inside PICS Revealed

Arti
Singh
Mehndi
Ceremony:
Where
people
generally
wear
green
colored
outfit
on
their
Haldi
ceremony,
Arti
Singh
chose
to
stand
out
by
not
donning
the
same
usual
color
on
her
pre-wedding
ceremony.
The
actress
seems
to
be
the
most
happiest
bride
ever.
Previously,
in
her
Haldi
ceremony,
Arti
donned
a
light
green
colored
lehnga
and
a
multi-colored
blouse.
Her
pre-wedding
ceremonies
was
attended
by
many
tv
celebs.
However,
who
wasn't
seen
at
the
pre-wedding
ceremonies
were
Arti's
Govinda
mama.
Krushna
Abhishek's
sister
previously
claimed
that
Govinda
will
be
attending
the
wedding.
We
think
she
meant
only
wedding
day
and
not
the
pre-wedding
festivities.
Let
us
take
an
inside
look
at
Arti
Singh's
mehndi
ceremony.
ARTI
SINGH'S
MEHNDI
CEREMONY
INSIDE
PICS
Arti
Singh
chose
to
wear
something
unusual
at
her
mehndi
function.
Instead
of
donning
the
ususal
green
colored
attire,
Arti
chose
to
go
unconventional,
sporting
a
purple
colored
suit.
The
purple
outfit
had
golden
thread
work
on
it,
adding
the
needed
elegance.
Arti
previously
claimed
that
she
won't
be
wearing
something
grand
at
her
pre-wedding
function.
Following
the
same,
she
chose
soemthing
comfortable
yet
elegant.
The
actress
accessorized
her
outfit
with
a
golden
colored
jewelery
that
adorned
purple
and
red
colored
pearls
on
it.
It's
old
saying
that
deeper
the
color
of
mehndi,
deeper
is
the
love
of
the
husband.
Dipak
Chauhan
seems
to
be
falling
madly
in
love
with
Arti
as
her
mehndi's
color
was
deeper
enough.
As
Arti
mehndi
video
goes
viral
on
social
media,
fans
showered
blessings
and
congratulations.
One
commented
on
Viral
Bhayani's
video
of
Arti
Singh's
pre-wedding
ceremonies,
"Congratulations." Another
wrote,
"Aarti
nailing."
Another
wished
the
bride-to-be,
"Happy
marriage
life
arti
Singh."
Besides
congratulating
the
bride-to-be
and
husband-to-be,
Arti
&
Dipak,
many
wondered
where
is
Govinda
mam.
One
commented,
"Govinda
mama
nahi
aaya."
Another
asked,
"Where
is
govinda."
"Waiting
see
Gobinda
ji,"
wrote
another.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 10:05 [IST]