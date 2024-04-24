Arti Singh Mehndi Ceremony: Bride-To-Be Stuns In THIS Unconventional Pre-Wedding Outfit, Inside PICS Revealed

Arti Singh Mehndi Ceremony: Where people generally wear green colored outfit on their Haldi ceremony, Arti Singh chose to stand out by not donning the same usual color on her pre-wedding ceremony. The actress seems to be the most happiest bride ever. Previously, in her Haldi ceremony, Arti donned a light green colored lehnga and a multi-colored blouse. Her pre-wedding ceremonies was attended by many tv celebs. However, who wasn't seen at the pre-wedding ceremonies were Arti's Govinda mama. Krushna Abhishek's sister previously claimed that Govinda will be attending the wedding. We think she meant only wedding day and not the pre-wedding festivities. Let us take an inside look at Arti Singh's mehndi ceremony.

ARTI SINGH'S MEHNDI CEREMONY INSIDE PICS

Arti Singh chose to wear something unusual at her mehndi function. Instead of donning the ususal green colored attire, Arti chose to go unconventional, sporting a purple colored suit. The purple outfit had golden thread work on it, adding the needed elegance. Arti previously claimed that she won't be wearing something grand at her pre-wedding function. Following the same, she chose soemthing comfortable yet elegant. The actress accessorized her outfit with a golden colored jewelery that adorned purple and red colored pearls on it.

It's old saying that deeper the color of mehndi, deeper is the love of the husband. Dipak Chauhan seems to be falling madly in love with Arti as her mehndi's color was deeper enough.

As Arti mehndi video goes viral on social media, fans showered blessings and congratulations. One commented on Viral Bhayani's video of Arti Singh's pre-wedding ceremonies, "Congratulations." Another wrote, "Aarti nailing." Another wished the bride-to-be, "Happy marriage life arti Singh." Besides congratulating the bride-to-be and husband-to-be, Arti & Dipak, many wondered where is Govinda mam. One commented, "Govinda mama nahi aaya." Another asked, "Where is govinda." "Waiting see Gobinda ji," wrote another.