Arti Singh's Honeymoon Plans: TV Actress Says 'I Want To Spend Time...', Wedding Look, Plans & More REVEALED

Arti Singh's Honeymoon Plans: Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is an excited bride-to-be. From her bridal shower to haldi, we have seen her sharing every glimpse of the wedding moments on social media. Arti's sister-in-law Kashmere Shah hosted the bridal shower. Along with brother and sister-in-law there were other TV actors actresses luke Ragini Khanna, Mahhi Vij, Jau Bhanushal, and many others were present. Now that the wedding day is just 3 days away, fans are wondering what is Arti Singh's honeymoon plans.

WHAT IS ARTI SINGH'S HONEYMOON PLANS?

Arti Singh revealed to TOI that she does not have any honeymoon plan yet. The TV actress claimed that she recently shifted into her house and was busy revamping it, therefore, couldn't plan anything. She says, "I want to decorate my house, spend time there and then I will plan something."

WILL GOVINDA ATTEND ARTI SINGH'S WEDDING?

Many have been wondering whether Govinda will attend niece Arti's wedding or not. Well, the answer is he will be available to give blessing to Arti. The TV actress said, "Govinda mama, is very happy seeing me happy. It makes me very happy. I just know that he is coming to give his blessings to me and I'm very happy about it." Besides Govinda, other fames celebs like Bipashu Basu, Jay Bhanushali, and more are expected to attending the D-day.

WHAT WILL BE ARTI SINGH'S WEDDING LOOK?

Arti is getting married on April 25 in Iskcon Temple. When asked about her wedding outfit, she revealed, "It's not that I won't be wearing heavy jewellery or won't have functions. Everything will happen." She then added that she is chooding the heavy look and jewellery only for the wedding day. Besides wedding day, she will be going for simpler look. Talking about her wedding at Iskcon, Arti said, "Mera mann waisa he tha karne ka and I am happy everything is happening that way."