Arti Singh's Honeymoon Plans: TV Actress Says 'I Want To Spend Time...', Wedding Look, Plans & More REVEALED

Arti
Singh's
Honeymoon
Plans:
Krushna
Abhishek's
sister
Arti
Singh
is
an
excited
bride-to-be.
From
her
bridal
shower
to
haldi,
we
have
seen
her
sharing
every
glimpse
of
the
wedding
moments
on
social
media.
Arti's
sister-in-law
Kashmere
Shah
hosted
the
bridal
shower.
Along
with
brother
and
sister-in-law
there
were
other
TV
actors
actresses
luke
Ragini
Khanna,
Mahhi
Vij,
Jau
Bhanushal,
and
many
others
were
present.
Now
that
the
wedding
day
is
just
3
days
away,
fans
are
wondering
what
is
Arti
Singh's
honeymoon
plans.
Arti
Singh
revealed
to
TOI
that
she
does
not
have
any
honeymoon
plan
yet.
The
TV
actress
claimed
that
she
recently
shifted
into
her
house
and
was
busy
revamping
it,
therefore,
couldn't
plan
anything.
She
says,
"I
want
to
decorate
my
house,
spend
time
there
and
then
I
will
plan
something."
Many
have
been
wondering
whether
Govinda
will
attend
niece
Arti's
wedding
or
not.
Well,
the
answer
is
he
will
be
available
to
give
blessing
to
Arti.
The
TV
actress
said,
"Govinda
mama,
is
very
happy
seeing
me
happy.
It
makes
me
very
happy.
I
just
know
that
he
is
coming
to
give
his
blessings
to
me
and
I'm
very
happy
about
it." Besides
Govinda,
other
fames
celebs
like
Bipashu
Basu,
Jay
Bhanushali,
and
more
are
expected
to
attending
the
D-day.
Arti
is
getting
married
on
April
25
in
Iskcon
Temple.
When
asked
about
her
wedding
outfit,
she
revealed,
"It's
not
that
I
won't
be
wearing
heavy
jewellery
or
won't
have
functions.
Everything
will
happen." She
then
added
that
she
is
chooding
the
heavy
look
and
jewellery
only
for
the
wedding
day.
Besides
wedding
day,
she
will
be
going
for
simpler
look.
Talking
about
her
wedding
at
Iskcon,
Arti
said,
"Mera
mann
waisa
he
tha
karne
ka
and
I
am
happy
everything
is
happening
that
way."
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 14:30 [IST]