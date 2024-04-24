Arti Singh Sangeet: Bride's 51 Year Old Bhabhi Kashmera Shah Steals Limelight With Thigh-High Slit, Check PICS

Arti
Singh's
Bhabhi
Kashmera
Shah
Steals
Limelight
At
Sangeet:
Arti
Singh's
bhabhi
might
be
51
but
she
looks
no
where
close
to
her
age.
Known
for
doing
various
TV
shows
like
Bigg
Boss
1,
Nach
Baliye
3,
and
Fear
Factor:
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
4,
Kashmera
misses
no
chance
to
turn
all
the
heads
around
her.
The
actress
donned
her
sister-in-law's
pre-wedding
function
in
a
sizzling
hot
saree.
Where
many
chose
conventional
way
to
wear
the
saree,
Kashmera
added
a
tadka
to
it
by
wrapping
it
in
the
most
sexy
way
possible.
Since
Kashmera
has
already
turned
the
heat
up
with
her
glamorous
look
it
is
to
be
seen
how
she
will
bag
everyone's
attention
at
wedding
function.
KASHMERA
SHAH
STEALS
LIMELIGHT
WITH
THIGH
HIGH
SLIT
AT
ARTI
SINGH'S
WEDDING
Kashmera
turned
the
heat
up
with
her
outfit
at
sister-in-law
Arti's
engagement
ceremony.
She
wore
a
deep
V-neck
sleeveless
blouse.
The
sequin
saree
carved
out
the
hourglass
figure
of
the
actress.
Were
many
choose
the
conventional
style
saree,
Kashmera
chose
a
ready-to-wear
saree
that
had
thigh
high
slit
on
it.
Pairing
the
outfit
with
heeled
sandals,
Kashmera
chose
to
keep
her
hairs
clean
by
making
a
sleek
ponytail.
She
accessorized
the
outfit
with
heavy
earrings.
Kashmera
slayed
the
look
as
she
co-ordinated
her
outfit
with
husband
Krushna
Abhishek.
Krushna
wore
a
sequin
kurta.
The
couple
posed
together
as
the
paps
snapped
them
at
Arti's
sangeet
ceremony.
Bhaiya
and
bhabhi
stole
the
limelight
as
the
couple
went
ahead
to
share
a
lip
lock
on
the
stage.
Kashmera
also
dressed
her
kids
in
matching
sequin
kurta
payjamas.
After
the
sangeet
function,
Kashmera
along
with
her
entire
family
members
distributed
sweets
to
paps.
Seeing
Kashmera's
look,
one
commented
on
her
post,
"Beautiful
kash." Arti
Singh
on
the
other
hand
was
wearing
a
green
colored
lehnga
at
her
sangeet
ceremony.
Her
soon
to
be
husband
Dipak
Chauhan
donned
a
white
and
black
colored
kurta
set
on
the
big
day.
The
couple
is
now
all
set
to
tie
knot
on
April
25
at
Iskcon
temple.