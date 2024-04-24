Arti Singh Sangeet: Bride's 51 Year Old Bhabhi Kashmera Shah Steals Limelight With Thigh-High Slit, Check PICS

Arti Singh's Bhabhi Kashmera Shah Steals Limelight At Sangeet: Arti Singh's bhabhi might be 51 but she looks no where close to her age. Known for doing various TV shows like Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Kashmera misses no chance to turn all the heads around her. The actress donned her sister-in-law's pre-wedding function in a sizzling hot saree. Where many chose conventional way to wear the saree, Kashmera added a tadka to it by wrapping it in the most sexy way possible. Since Kashmera has already turned the heat up with her glamorous look it is to be seen how she will bag everyone's attention at wedding function.

KASHMERA SHAH STEALS LIMELIGHT WITH THIGH HIGH SLIT AT ARTI SINGH'S WEDDING

Kashmera turned the heat up with her outfit at sister-in-law Arti's engagement ceremony. She wore a deep V-neck sleeveless blouse. The sequin saree carved out the hourglass figure of the actress. Were many choose the conventional style saree, Kashmera chose a ready-to-wear saree that had thigh high slit on it. Pairing the outfit with heeled sandals, Kashmera chose to keep her hairs clean by making a sleek ponytail. She accessorized the outfit with heavy earrings.

Kashmera slayed the look as she co-ordinated her outfit with husband Krushna Abhishek. Krushna wore a sequin kurta. The couple posed together as the paps snapped them at Arti's sangeet ceremony.

Bhaiya and bhabhi stole the limelight as the couple went ahead to share a lip lock on the stage. Kashmera also dressed her kids in matching sequin kurta payjamas. After the sangeet function, Kashmera along with her entire family members distributed sweets to paps. Seeing Kashmera's look, one commented on her post, "Beautiful kash." Arti Singh on the other hand was wearing a green colored lehnga at her sangeet ceremony. Her soon to be husband Dipak Chauhan donned a white and black colored kurta set on the big day. The couple is now all set to tie knot on April 25 at Iskcon temple.