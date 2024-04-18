Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Who Will Host Bigg Boss 13 star's Bridal Shower? Guest List, Theme, & More

Arti Singh Wedding: Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh will soon be tying the knot. Today, the TV actress was spotted taking blessings of Kashi Viswanath as she went there with her wedding card. The card that was presented in front of god was red in color. With golden border the inside details were written in whiet color. As Arti eagerly waits for April 25, the wedding day, her freinds and family are waiting for the ceremonial festivities to start. Now that the wedding date is near, many are speculating whethger friends will host bridal shower or will her sister-in-law Kashmere Shah take the responsiblity. Let us explore all the details, including guest list of the upcoming wedding.

WHO WILL HOST ARTI SINGH'S BRIDAL SHOWER?

Well, not friends but family will be hosting Arti Singh's briday shower. Bollywood personality and Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmere Shah will reportedly take the responsiblity of being the perfect hostess. TOI reveals that Arti's sister-in-law will host "dazzling and extravagant" bridal shower. The event will take place in one of the most premium restraunts of Mumbai.

Theme of the bridal shower is reported to be "Be Fabulous." Kashmere said about the upcoming event, "It's such a special time for Arti and our family, and I wanted to make this ocassion truly unforgettable for her." Kashmere wants this wedding to be perfect as the next wedding in her family will be of her own kids, apparently after two decades.

ARTI SINGH'S WEDDING GUEST LIST

Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her beloved Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024 in Mumbai. Since Arti Singh and her family have big connection in the idustry therefore it is expected that big celebs will be attending her wedding. Famed actor Govinda will undoubtedly make his appearance in the wedding as actress herself revealed about it earlier.

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover reportedly shares a strong bong with Arti Singh and is expected to arrive at the wedding. Comedian Dolly Singh along with her family will be there on the D-day as she revealed on her social media about getting the invitation. Other actors expected to attend Arti's wedding are Ayaz Khan, Rashami Desai, Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari and Shefali Jariwala.