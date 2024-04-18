Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Who Will Host Bigg Boss 13 star's Bridal Shower? Guest List, Theme, & More

Arti
Singh
Wedding:
Krushna
Abhishek's
sister
Arti
Singh
will
soon
be
tying
the
knot.
Today,
the
TV
actress
was
spotted
taking
blessings
of
Kashi
Viswanath
as
she
went
there
with
her
wedding
card.
The
card
that
was
presented
in
front
of
god
was
red
in
color.
With
golden
border
the
inside
details
were
written
in
whiet
color.
As
Arti
eagerly
waits
for
April
25,
the
wedding
day,
her
freinds
and
family
are
waiting
for
the
ceremonial
festivities
to
start.
Now
that
the
wedding
date
is
near,
many
are
speculating
whethger
friends
will
host
bridal
shower
or
will
her
sister-in-law
Kashmere
Shah
take
the
responsiblity.
Let
us
explore
all
the
details,
including
guest
list
of
the
upcoming
wedding.
Well,
not
friends
but
family
will
be
hosting
Arti
Singh's
briday
shower.
Bollywood
personality
and
Krushna
Abhishek's
wife
Kashmere
Shah
will
reportedly
take
the
responsiblity
of
being
the
perfect
hostess.
TOI
reveals
that
Arti's
sister-in-law
will
host
"dazzling
and
extravagant" bridal
shower.
The
event
will
take
place
in
one
of
the
most
premium
restraunts
of
Mumbai.
Theme
of
the
bridal
shower
is
reported
to
be
"Be
Fabulous."
Kashmere
said
about
the
upcoming
event,
"It's
such
a
special
time
for
Arti
and
our
family,
and
I
wanted
to
make
this
ocassion
truly
unforgettable
for
her."
Kashmere
wants
this
wedding
to
be
perfect
as
the
next
wedding
in
her
family
will
be
of
her
own
kids,
apparently
after
two
decades.
Arti
Singh
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
with
her
beloved
Dipak
Chauhan
on
April
25,
2024
in
Mumbai.
Since
Arti
Singh
and
her
family
have
big
connection
in
the
idustry
therefore
it
is
expected
that
big
celebs
will
be
attending
her
wedding.
Famed
actor
Govinda
will
undoubtedly
make
his
appearance
in
the
wedding
as
actress
herself
revealed
about
it
earlier.
Bipasha
Basu
and
her
husband
Karan
Singh
Grover
reportedly
shares
a
strong
bong
with
Arti
Singh
and
is
expected
to
arrive
at
the
wedding.
Comedian
Dolly
Singh
along
with
her
family
will
be
there
on
the
D-day
as
she
revealed
on
her
social
media
about
getting
the
invitation.
Other
actors
expected
to
attend
Arti's
wedding
are
Ayaz
Khan,
Rashami
Desai,
Samir
Soni,
Neelam
Kothari
and
Shefali
Jariwala.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 16:13 [IST]