Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Not Expecting Their First Child; Suniel Shetty's Remark Misunderstood - Report

Athiya
Shetty
Pregnancy
Truth:
Suniel
Shetty's
actress-daughter
Athiya
Shetty
and
cricketer
KL
Rahul,
who
exchanged
vows
in
2023
at
the
Hera
Pheri
star's
farmhouse
in
Khandala,
are
making
headlines
since
the
past
few
days.
Currently,
there
have
been
speculations
that
the
happily-married
couple
are
expecting
their
first
child.
WHO
STARTED
ATHIYA
SHETTY
PREGNANCY
RUMOURS?
Pregnancy
rumours
where
fueled
by
social
media
users
after
Suniel
Shetty,
who
is
currently
judging
Colors
TV's
Dance
Deewane,
made
comments
regarding
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
on
national
TV.
However,
the
latest
update
suggests
that
the
much-in-love
couple
is
not
expecting
their
first
child.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
HT
report
clarified,
"There
is
no
truth
to
the
speculation.
Suniel's
comment
was
made
in
jest
and
in
a
casual
manner.
His
remarks
have
been
misconstrued
by
everyone."
While
the
pregnancy
rumours
left
fans
elated,
the
new
update
will
surely
leave
them
disappointed.
ATHIYA
SHETTY
IS
NOT
PREGNANT
The
report
added,
"Even
he
is
surprised
by
how
his
remark
has
been
interpreted.
In
fact,
he
did
not
intend
for
this
speculation
at
all.
It
was
unintentional.
Many
people
have
not
seen
the
entire
clip
and
are
merely
assuming
based
on
social
media
reactions.
He
is
taken
aback
by
all
of
this."
So
far,
neither
Athiya
nor
KL
Rahul
has
responded
to
the
pregnancy
reports.
The
rumors
about
Athiya's
pregnancy
emerged
after
Suniel
Shetty
discussed
the
prospect
of
becoming
a
'nana
(grandfather)'
on
the
dance
reality
show,
Dance
Deewane.
Following
the
show's
host,
Bharti
Singh,
teasing
Suniel
about
the
type
of
'nana'
he
would
be,
the
Hera
Pheri
actor
quipped,
"Yes,
next
season
when
I
come
(On
Dance
Deewane),
I
will
be
walking
on
the
stage
like
a
nana."