Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Not Expecting Their First Child; Suniel Shetty's Remark Misunderstood - Report

Athiya Shetty Pregnancy Truth: Suniel Shetty's actress-daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who exchanged vows in 2023 at the Hera Pheri star's farmhouse in Khandala, are making headlines since the past few days. Currently, there have been speculations that the happily-married couple are expecting their first child.

WHO STARTED ATHIYA SHETTY PREGNANCY RUMOURS?

Pregnancy rumours where fueled by social media users after Suniel Shetty, who is currently judging Colors TV's Dance Deewane, made comments regarding Athiya and KL Rahul on national TV. However, the latest update suggests that the much-in-love couple is not expecting their first child. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a HT report clarified, "There is no truth to the speculation. Suniel's comment was made in jest and in a casual manner. His remarks have been misconstrued by everyone."

While the pregnancy rumours left fans elated, the new update will surely leave them disappointed.

ATHIYA SHETTY IS NOT PREGNANT

The report added, "Even he is surprised by how his remark has been interpreted. In fact, he did not intend for this speculation at all. It was unintentional. Many people have not seen the entire clip and are merely assuming based on social media reactions. He is taken aback by all of this."

So far, neither Athiya nor KL Rahul has responded to the pregnancy reports.

The rumors about Athiya's pregnancy emerged after Suniel Shetty discussed the prospect of becoming a 'nana (grandfather)' on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Following the show's host, Bharti Singh, teasing Suniel about the type of 'nana' he would be, the Hera Pheri actor quipped, "Yes, next season when I come (On Dance Deewane), I will be walking on the stage like a nana."

Keep watching this space for more updates!