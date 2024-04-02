Exclusive! Avinash Tiwary On Working With Triptii Dimri, "I Think We Should Wait & Come Up With A Banger"

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri were seen together on the big screens in the 2018 release Laila Majnu. Though the film didn't do a great business at the box office, it was critically acclaimed and Avinash and Triptii's performance in it was appreciated a lot. Their chemistry in the movie was the hihglight, and later Anushka Sharma had roped in both the actors for her production venture Bulbbul. The film was released on Netflix and it also received a good response.

Fans of both Avinash and Triptii have been waiting for a hattrick. Filmibeat recently interacted with Avinash and when asked him about fans wanting to see him and Triptii together again and if they talk to each other, the actor said, "I hope that comes true; I am sure filmmakers are thinking about it. When the right script comes, both of us will be willing to do it. We had a clear conversation that we have done two films together, now we will take a break because a lot of filmmakers reached out to us wanting to cast both of us. But, I think we should wait and come up with a banger, so hopefully that happens."

"And yes, she messaged me recently and said, 'I am hearing good things about Madgaon Express'. I had reached out to her on Animal's success. I am so happy how well she is doing. I think she is one of the finest actors of our generation and I hope she keeps growing," he added.

Avinash is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Madgaon Express which has been doing resonably well at the box office. The movie, which is directed by Kunal Kemmu, also stars Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyendu.

Triptii Dimri Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Triptii is having many interesting projects lined up including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal.