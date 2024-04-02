Exclusive! Avinash Tiwary On Working With Triptii Dimri, "I Think We Should Wait & Come Up With A Banger"

Avinash
Tiwary
and
Triptii
Dimri
were
seen
together
on
the
big
screens
in
the
2018
release
Laila
Majnu.
Though
the
film
didn't
do
a
great
business
at
the
box
office,
it
was
critically
acclaimed
and
Avinash
and
Triptii's
performance
in
it
was
appreciated
a
lot.
Their
chemistry
in
the
movie
was
the
hihglight,
and
later
Anushka
Sharma
had
roped
in
both
the
actors
for
her
production
venture
Bulbbul.
The
film
was
released
on
Netflix
and
it
also
received
a
good
response.
Fans
of
both
Avinash
and
Triptii
have
been
waiting
for
a
hattrick.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Avinash
and
when
asked
him
about
fans
wanting
to
see
him
and
Triptii
together
again
and
if
they
talk
to
each
other,
the
actor
said,
"I
hope
that
comes
true;
I
am
sure
filmmakers
are
thinking
about
it.
When
the
right
script
comes,
both
of
us
will
be
willing
to
do
it.
We
had
a
clear
conversation
that
we
have
done
two
films
together,
now
we
will
take
a
break
because
a
lot
of
filmmakers
reached
out
to
us
wanting
to
cast
both
of
us.
But,
I
think
we
should
wait
and
come
up
with
a
banger,
so
hopefully
that
happens."
"And
yes,
she
messaged
me
recently
and
said,
'I
am
hearing
good
things
about
Madgaon
Express'.
I
had
reached
out
to
her
on
Animal's
success.
I
am
so
happy
how
well
she
is
doing.
I
think
she
is
one
of
the
finest
actors
of
our
generation
and
I
hope
she
keeps
growing," he
added.
Avinash
is
currently
busy
garnering
praises
for
his
performance
in
Madgaon
Express
which
has
been
doing
resonably
well
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
which
is
directed
by
Kunal
Kemmu,
also
stars
Nora
Fatehi,
Pratik
Gandhi,
and
Divyendu.
Triptii
Dimri
Upcoming
Movies
Meanwhile,
Triptii
is
having
many
interesting
projects
lined
up
including
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
3
with
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Bad
Newz
with
Vicky
Kaushal.