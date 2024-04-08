Bade Miyan Chote Miyan A Propaganda Film? Ali Abbas Zafar Spills TRUTH| Our Core Identity Is...

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan:
A
Propaganda
Film?:
The
distinction
between
propaganda
and
patriotism
can
often
blur,
yet
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
has
dispelled
any
doubts
regarding
his
film's
intentions.
Amid
speculation
about
the
movie's
release
timing
in
relation
to
the
elections,
the
director
emphasized
that
"Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan" primarily
aims
to
entertain,
without
veering
into
propagandistic
territory.
Talking
about
the
movie,
Ali
said,
"I
would
say
that
if
a
film
is
entertaining."
So
is
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
a
propaganda
film
or
a
patriotic
film?
Let's
clear
it
out.
The
director
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
cleared
the
confused
saying,
"It
(the
move)
will
never
fall
into
the
propaganda
zone."
He
further
continued
to
claim
that
the
idea
of
the
movie
is
to
entertain
people.
The
director
added,
"Our
core
identity
is
that
we
make
cinema
for
the
measure
of
entertainment,
and
if
through
entertainment
you
can
also
evoke
emotion,
if
your
films
can
also
have
a
heart
or
convey
something
important
for
society,
then
you
have
aced
your
cinema."
However,
Ali
believes
that
if
he
makes
a
movie
he
want
the
viewers
to
get
a
good
mssage
out
of
it.
Therefore,
he
accepted
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
indeed
a
patriotic
movie.
Ali
said
to
Bollywood
Life
that
he
wants
to
bring
audience
to
the
theater
and
forget
what's
happening
in
their
personal
lives
and
enjoy
themselves
to
the
most
either
by
connecting
emotionally
with
the
movie
or
by
being
mesmerized
by
the
stunts.
He
claims
that
he
sees
his
movies
from
the
eyes
of
viewers
and
not
from
the
eye
of
a
director.
Saying
that
his
movie
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
a
heart,
Ali
asks
viewers
to
watch
the
movie
to
understand
what
kind
of
patriotism
it
brings
out.
