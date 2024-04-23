Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Fame Manushi Chhillar To Attend Cannes 2024 In This Look, Spills Beans On Sexy Outfit

Manushi Chhillar To Attend Cannes 2024: Indian celebrities often turns heads around when they walk down the red carpet of Cannes. This time the winner of Miss World 2017 pageant Manushi Chhillar will be seen donning the 77th film festival in her best self. Manushi recently gave an inside about how her dress will look at the film festival. Will she choose to wear a big gown and catch everyone's attention? Or, will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress choose to keep it simple at Cannes 2024? Let us explore.

MANUSHI CHHILLAR TO ATTEND CANNES 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Manushi Chhillar confirmed to India Today that she will be attending 77th Cannes film festival. The model first made her debut at Cannes in 2023. She recently said, "Yes, I will be going to Cannes this year as well." Claiming that she was there at the event last year too, Manushi said, "I'm excited to attend their 77th edition as well. It's always fun to be a part of such a global event."

WHAT WILL MANUSHI CHHILLAR WEAR AT CANNES 2024?

Manushi accepts that she loves dressing up for big events. Since Cannes is a big thing, Manushi is excited about what she will wear on red carpet. She said to the outlet, "I love dressing up. I have always been fascinated by vanity. Red carpets are more fun for me than it being stressful." She then confirmed that she and her stylish is working on different look options for Cannes 2024. She claimed, "but one thing we have agreed upon is that we are going to be experimental this time and go completely different from last year's subdued glamoured look." Manushi wants to wear something graceful yet sexy this Cannes. Manushi revealed, "My brief to the team is also not trying too hard. I want the people to see me more than my outfit." Manushi is not nervous to present herself at Cannes instead she is excited and want to enjoy the best out of the moment.