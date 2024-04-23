Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Fame Manushi Chhillar To Attend Cannes 2024 In This Look, Spills Beans On Sexy Outfit

Manushi
Chhillar
To
Attend
Cannes
2024:
Indian
celebrities
often
turns
heads
around
when
they
walk
down
the
red
carpet
of
Cannes.
This
time
the
winner
of
Miss
World
2017
pageant
Manushi
Chhillar
will
be
seen
donning
the
77th
film
festival
in
her
best
self.
Manushi
recently
gave
an
inside
about
how
her
dress
will
look
at
the
film
festival.
Will
she
choose
to
wear
a
big
gown
and
catch
everyone's
attention?
Or,
will
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
actress
choose
to
keep
it
simple
at
Cannes
2024?
Let
us
explore.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
actress
Manushi
Chhillar
confirmed
to
India
Today
that
she
will
be
attending
77th
Cannes
film
festival.
The
model
first
made
her
debut
at
Cannes
in
2023.
She
recently
said,
"Yes,
I
will
be
going
to
Cannes
this
year
as
well." Claiming
that
she
was
there
at
the
event
last
year
too,
Manushi
said,
"I'm
excited
to
attend
their
77th
edition
as
well.
It's
always
fun
to
be
a
part
of
such
a
global
event."
Manushi
accepts
that
she
loves
dressing
up
for
big
events.
Since
Cannes
is
a
big
thing,
Manushi
is
excited
about
what
she
will
wear
on
red
carpet.
She
said
to
the
outlet,
"I
love
dressing
up.
I
have
always
been
fascinated
by
vanity.
Red
carpets
are
more
fun
for
me
than
it
being
stressful."
She
then
confirmed
that
she
and
her
stylish
is
working
on
different
look
options
for
Cannes
2024.
She
claimed,
"but
one
thing
we
have
agreed
upon
is
that
we
are
going
to
be
experimental
this
time
and
go
completely
different
from
last
year's
subdued
glamoured
look."
Manushi
wants
to
wear
something
graceful
yet
sexy
this
Cannes.
Manushi
revealed,
"My
brief
to
the
team
is
also
not
trying
too
hard.
I
want
the
people
to
see
me
more
than
my
outfit."
Manushi
is
not
nervous
to
present
herself
at
Cannes
instead
she
is
excited
and
want
to
enjoy
the
best
out
of
the
moment.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 11:29 [IST]