Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay-Tiger's Film Leaves Audience Whistling & Clapping During Screening In Dubai

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films is touted to be the biggest Eid release of 2024. The film's promotions are going on in full swing and recently the team was in Dubai for a special screening. As per sources, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan received great rounds of applause as well as cheer from the audience.

The source revealed,"The audience were rooting for Akshay and Tiger's action sequences and the theater was filled with whistle and cheers throughout. Even the songs saw people hooting."

A source added that at the premiere in Dubai, the audience totally loved Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and were seen saying that its a bonafide blockbuster.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been made on a huge scale. At the Dubai press conference, Akshay Kumar told the audience that it is the finest action film that India has ever produced.

Geared up to release on 11th April, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has seen a great response with its advance booking in India and globally too it is leaving everyone impressed. Looks like this Eid a non-Khan film will rule hearts all over the world.

The film is slated to release on April 11, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.