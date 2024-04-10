Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay-Tiger's Film Leaves Audience Whistling & Clapping During Screening In Dubai

Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
produced
by
Pooja
Entertainment
in
association
with
AAZ
Films
is
touted
to
be
the
biggest
Eid
release
of
2024.
The
film's
promotions
are
going
on
in
full
swing
and
recently
the
team
was
in
Dubai
for
a
special
screening.
As
per
sources,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
received
great
rounds
of
applause
as
well
as
cheer
from
the
audience.
The
source
revealed,"The
audience
were
rooting
for
Akshay
and
Tiger's
action
sequences
and
the
theater
was
filled
with
whistle
and
cheers
throughout.
Even
the
songs
saw
people
hooting."
A
source
added
that
at
the
premiere
in
Dubai,
the
audience
totally
loved
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
were
seen
saying
that
its
a
bonafide
blockbuster.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
made
on
a
huge
scale.
At
the
Dubai
press
conference,
Akshay
Kumar
told
the
audience
that
it
is
the
finest
action
film
that
India
has
ever
produced.
Geared
up
to
release
on
11th
April,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
seen
a
great
response
with
its
advance
booking
in
India
and
globally
too
it
is
leaving
everyone
impressed.
Looks
like
this
Eid
a
non-Khan
film
will
rule
hearts
all
over
the
world.
The
film
is
slated
to
release
on
April
11,
2024,
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada.
It
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Alaya
F,
and
Manushi
Chhillar
in
pivotal
roles.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 15:57 [IST]