English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

Entertainment LIVE Updates: BMCM Collection Further Dips; Salman Khan To Follow Usual Work Schedule

By
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Struggles To Collect 50 Crores
Photo Credit:

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: We can understand the struggle of midweek blues, and that's why we are here to give you the right dose of entertainment so that the long day ahead can be dealt with ease.

REVEALED! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Son Akaay Is The Carbon Copy Of.....REVEALED! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Son Akaay Is The Carbon Copy Of.....

Wednesday brings good news for the Salman Khan fans as his father Salim Khan shared that the actor will continue to follow the usual work schedule. On the other hand, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's collection on day 6 plummets, will the film be able to cross Rs. 50 crore mark? Check all the buzzing news of the entertainment segment:

Kapil Sharma Reaches Vaishno Devi; Offers Prayers To The Shrine By Singing 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya', WatchKapil Sharma Reaches Vaishno Devi; Offers Prayers To The Shrine By Singing 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya', Watch

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 17, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X