Entertainment LIVE Updates: BMCM Collection Further Dips; Salman Khan To Follow Usual Work Schedule

We
can
understand
the
struggle
of
midweek
blues,
and
that's
why
we
are
here
to
give
you
the
right
dose
of
entertainment
so
that
the
long
day
ahead
can
be
dealt
with
ease.
Wednesday
brings
good
news
for
the
Salman
Khan
fans
as
his
father
Salim
Khan
shared
that
the
actor
will
continue
to
follow
the
usual
work
schedule.
On
the
other
hand,
the
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan's
collection
on
day
6
plummets,
will
the
film
be
able
to
cross
Rs.
50
crore
mark?
Check
all
the
buzzing
news
of
the
entertainment
segment: