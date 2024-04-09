Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cast Fees: Akshay-Tiger SHOCKING Salary Gap Revealed; Peek Into Everyone's Paycheck

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Cast
Salary:
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
features
two
leading
actors,
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
It's
evident
that
both
actors
would
have
received
substantial
paychecks.
However,
given
Akshay
Kumar's
status
as
a
Bollywood
charmer
and
one
of
the
highest-paid
actors
in
the
industry,
he
likely
received
a
significantly
larger
sum
compared
to
others.
Alaya
Furniturewala,
being
relatively
new
compared
to
Akshay
and
Tiger,
would
naturally
have
secured
a
lesser
amount.
As
we
eagerly
await
the
movie's
release,
let's
delve
into
the
actors'
salaries.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
CAST
FEES
The
khiladi
of
Bollywood
aka
Akshay
Kumar
has
reportedly
made
80
crores
from
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
The
actor
makes
around
3-4
crores
on
daily
basis.
In
2022,
Akshay
was
declared
the
highest
tax
payer
in
the
industry.
According
to
Bollywood
Movie
Reviewz
his
net
worth
is
calculated
to
be
2,591
crores
in
2024.
Despite
being
in
the
lead
role
Tiger
Shroff
is
paid
less
as
compared
to
Akshay
in
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Financial
Express
reports
that
the
actor
negotiated
a
salary
ranging
around
40-45
crores.
Well,
that's
pretty
good.
It
is
estimated
that
the
actor
makes
20
crore
per
year.
The
side
actors
of
the
movie
have
also
grossed
significant
amount
from
their
portrayal
in
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
has
reportedly
charged
5
crores
for
the
movie.
Alaya
F,
who
debuted
her
role
in
B-town
with
'Jawani
Jaaneman'
has
secured
a
salary
of
1
crore
in
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
On
the
other
hand,
Miss
World
Manushi
Chhillar
has
charged
2
crores
for
her
role
in
the
movie.
Sonakshi
Sinha
is
another
vital
actress
in
the
movie.
She
has
reportedly
charged
2
crore
for
the
high
budget
movie.
Ronit
Bose
Roy
who
is
playing
an
army
officer
has
got
1
crore
salary.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
RELEASE
DATE
PUSHED
AHEAD
The
movie
which
was
scheduled
to
originally
release
on
April
10
will
not
be
releasing
in
theaters
on
the
same
day.
Instead
it
has
been
pushed
ahead
to
release
on
April
11
in
cinemas.
Akshay
Kumar
informed
his
fans,
saying,
"Bade
aur
Chote
aur
poori
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
ki
team
ki
taraf
se
aap
sab
ko
advance
mein
Eid
Mubarak.
Dekhiye
#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan
on
Eid
with
your
entire
family,
now
releasing
on
11th
April
only
in
cinemas."