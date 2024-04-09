Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cast Fees: Akshay-Tiger SHOCKING Salary Gap Revealed; Peek Into Everyone's Paycheck

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cast Salary: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features two leading actors, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It's evident that both actors would have received substantial paychecks. However, given Akshay Kumar's status as a Bollywood charmer and one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, he likely received a significantly larger sum compared to others. Alaya Furniturewala, being relatively new compared to Akshay and Tiger, would naturally have secured a lesser amount. As we eagerly await the movie's release, let's delve into the actors' salaries.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN CAST FEES

The khiladi of Bollywood aka Akshay Kumar has reportedly made 80 crores from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor makes around 3-4 crores on daily basis. In 2022, Akshay was declared the highest tax payer in the industry. According to Bollywood Movie Reviewz his net worth is calculated to be 2,591 crores in 2024.

Despite being in the lead role Tiger Shroff is paid less as compared to Akshay in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Financial Express reports that the actor negotiated a salary ranging around 40-45 crores. Well, that's pretty good. It is estimated that the actor makes 20 crore per year.

The side actors of the movie have also grossed significant amount from their portrayal in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly charged 5 crores for the movie. Alaya F, who debuted her role in B-town with 'Jawani Jaaneman' has secured a salary of 1 crore in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On the other hand, Miss World Manushi Chhillar has charged 2 crores for her role in the movie.

Sonakshi Sinha is another vital actress in the movie. She has reportedly charged 2 crore for the high budget movie. Ronit Bose Roy who is playing an army officer has got 1 crore salary.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN RELEASE DATE PUSHED AHEAD

The movie which was scheduled to originally release on April 10 will not be releasing in theaters on the same day. Instead it has been pushed ahead to release on April 11 in cinemas. Akshay Kumar informed his fans, saying, "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas."