Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Review: Akshay-Tiger’s Film Is Enjoyable Entertainer With Epic Action Sequences

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Review:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
are
among
the
most
talked
about
action
stars
in
the
industry
these
days.
While
Akshay
has
successfully
carved
a
niche
for
himself
as
Khiladi
Kumar,
Tiger's
high
octane
action
sequences
have
often
left
the
audience
in
awe.
And
as
Akshay
and
Tiger
have
collaborated
for
the
first
time
in
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
fans
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
Needless
to
say,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
the
trailer
and
songs
have
left
the
audience
wanted
for
more.
As
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
is
set
to
hit
the
screens
on
Eid
this
year,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
the
first
review
of
the
film
which
calls
it
an
enjoyable
entertainer.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
First
Review
The
review
was
shared
by
Always
Bollywood
which
emphasised
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
features
epic
one
liners
and
impressive
action
sequences.
The
tweet
read
as,
"The
dynamic
between
@akshaykumar
&
@iTIGERSHROFF
drives
the
film,
delivering
laughs
and
thrills
in
equal
measure....From
hilarious
one-liners
to
epic
action
sequences,
this
movie
delivers
enjoyable
entertainment".
This
isn't
all.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
also
features
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
also
got
the
rating
of
3.5
stars.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
biographical
drama
Maidaan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 13:23 [IST]