Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Locks Horns With Ajay At Box Office

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
&
Maidaan
Release
LIVE
Updates:
The
Indian
box
office
is
all
set
to
witness
the
much
awaited
clash
between
the
two
superstars
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
We
are
talking
about
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
Both
the
movies
have
been
the
biggest
Eidi
for
fans
this
year
and
the
audience
has
been
eagerly
waiting
for
it.
To
note,
Maidaan
happens
to
be
a
sports
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
was
a
pioneering
football
coach
in
India
between
1952
and
1962
under
whose
guidance
the
Indian
team
won
two
gold
medals.
Also
starring
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao,
Maidaan
features
Ajay
in
the
role
of
the
football
coach.
On
the
other
hand,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer
and
has
been
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar.
The
movie
features
Alaya
F
and
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
lead
while
Prithviraj
Zafar
plays
the
role
of
the
lead
antagonist.
The
movie
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger.
As
both
the
movies
are
hitting
the
screens
on
Eid,
we
bring
you
all
the
live
updates
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
release:
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
hitting
the
screens
today,
filmmaker
Siddharth
Anand
reviewed
the
film
and
wrote,
"@tigerjackieshroff
my
Munna!
You
were
too
good!
So
refreshing
to
see
you
in
a
light
hearted
@fun
role
after
long.
Good
Luck.
@aliabbaszafar
bro!
Wish
you
big
success
again!
Thoroughly
enjoyed
the
film..
fun
banters,
filled
with
action
and
a
superb
interval
twist!
Extremely
well
produced
so
congratulations
Vashuji
and
Jackky!"
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 8:13 [IST]