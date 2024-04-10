Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Overseas Review Ratings: Akshay’s Film Gets Mixed Response But Prithviraj Steals Show

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Overseas
Review
Ratings:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
first
collaboration
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
creating
ripples
in
the
industry
ever
since
it
was
announced.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
an
action
entertainer
that
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger.
Also
starring
Alaya
F,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Manushi
Chillar
in
the
lead,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
Eid
releases.
Needless
to
say,
the
teaser,
trailer
and
even
the
songs,
everything
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM)
has
left
the
audience
intrigued.
As
fans
have
been
waiting
to
watch
Akshay
and
Tiger's
bromance,
there
was
a
recent
change
in
the
release
plan
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
release
was
pushed
to
April
11
in
India
owing
to
the
moon
sighting.
However,
the
action
entertainer
has
been
released
today
(April
10)
in
abroad
and
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
about
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
a
user
wrote,
"#ThreeWordReview
Blockbuster
Action+Comedy
Thriller.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan
takes
you
into
a
new
world
-
one
upmanship
in
friendship,
jabardast
action,
sharp
funny
one-liners,
larger
than
life
villain,
fast
paced
story
telling,
Brilliant
interval
and
climax.
@aliabbaszafar
has
given
a
gem
of
a
film
that
can
be
enjoyed
with
family.
#AkshayKumar
is
in
a
funny
but
serious
role
that
means
business.
His
dialogues
bring
the
hall
down,
and
action
creates
the
wow
factor.
#TigerShroff
is
funny
and
brings
enormous
energy.
#PrithvirajSukumaran
is
a
surprise
of
the
film
and
his
character
brings
the
villain
back
to
cinema.
Action
is
of
high
calibre.
It's
well
choreographed
and
enhanced
by
VFX
when
required.
#BMCM
is
definitely
better
film
of
the
genre
compared
to
recent
films."
On
the
other
hand,
another
user
tweeted,
"#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan
Passable
1st
Half!
Pretty
standard
template
action
film
so
far
with
a
few
decent
action
blocks.
Doesn't
have
a
much
of
a
new
story
yet
but
gets
interesting
from
the
pre-interval.
#BMCM".
One
of
the
users
even
gave
the
movie
2.5
stars.
Akki
-
Tiger
chemistry
was
good
with
funny
banter
between
them.
Hera
Pheri
reference
&
Helicopter
stunt
were
a
treat
for
fans....Prithviraj
makes
a
smashing
villain....but
AAZ
forgot
to
include
JAAN
in
this
film,
which
he
had
in
Sultan
&
TZH
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
sport
drama
Maidaan
and
the
Akshay
starrer
has
already
thrashed
the
latter
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 22:40 [IST]