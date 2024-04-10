Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Overseas Review Ratings: Akshay’s Film Gets Mixed Response But Prithviraj Steals Show

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Overseas Review Ratings: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's first collaboration Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been creating ripples in the industry ever since it was announced. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been an action entertainer that marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger. Also starring Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chillar in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated Eid releases.

Needless to say, the teaser, trailer and even the songs, everything about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has left the audience intrigued. As fans have been waiting to watch Akshay and Tiger's bromance, there was a recent change in the release plan as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release was pushed to April 11 in India owing to the moon sighting. However, the action entertainer has been released today (April 10) in abroad and the social media is abuzz with tweets about this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "#ThreeWordReview Blockbuster Action+Comedy Thriller.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan takes you into a new world - one upmanship in friendship, jabardast action, sharp funny one-liners, larger than life villain, fast paced story telling, Brilliant interval and climax. @aliabbaszafar has given a gem of a film that can be enjoyed with family. #AkshayKumar is in a funny but serious role that means business. His dialogues bring the hall down, and action creates the wow factor. #TigerShroff is funny and brings enormous energy. #PrithvirajSukumaran is a surprise of the film and his character brings the villain back to cinema. Action is of high calibre. It's well choreographed and enhanced by VFX when required. #BMCM is definitely better film of the genre compared to recent films."

On the other hand, another user tweeted, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Passable 1st Half! Pretty standard template action film so far with a few decent action blocks. Doesn't have a much of a new story yet but gets interesting from the pre-interval. #BMCM". One of the users even gave the movie 2.5 stars.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's sport drama Maidaan and the Akshay starrer has already thrashed the latter in terms of advance booking. It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released".