Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Akshay Kumar Calls BMCM India's Finest Action Film, Thanks Makers

With
the
much-anticipated
Eid
release
of
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
on
the
horizon,
Bollywood
icon
Akshay
Kumar
acknowledges
the
monumental
efforts
of
the
film's
director
and
producer,
while
claiming
it
to
be
the
epitome
of
action
cinema
in
the
Indian
film
Industry.
In
a
heartfelt
moment
Akshay
thanked
the
director
saying,
"It's
definitely
made
with
a
lot
of
love
but
also
a
lot
of
sweat
and
blood
of
one
man
and
that
is
our
director
Ali
Abbas.
This
man
is
responsible
for
everything
that
has
happened."
Furthermore,
expressing
his
gratitude
towards
Pooja
Entertainment
for
their
unwavering
support
and
big
budget
investment,
Kumar
lauded
Vashu
ji,
stating,
"Thank
you
to
our
producer
Vashu
ji
for
spending
so
much
and
being
with
us
throughout
the
film.
I
have
been
in
the
industry
since
last
33
years
and
I've
done
many
action
films.
But
I
can
easily
say
that
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
is
the
finest
product
I
have
worked
in."
Akshay
Kumar
also
hailed
the
film
to
set
new
benchmark
for
action
in
the
industry
stating,
"Tomorrow
you
will
all
see
it
and
remember
my
words,
this
is
the
finest
action
film
India
has
ever
produced."
Set
against
a
backdrop
of
breathtaking
locations
and
promising
adrenaline-pumping
action,
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
has
already
garnered
immense
anticipation
from
audiences
nationwide.
With
a
star-studded
cast
featuring
Akshay
Kumar,
alongside
the
dynamic
Tiger
Shroff
as
Chote
Miyan,
and
the
captivating
leading
ladies
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F,
be
prepared
for
the
action
to
unfold
on
Eid,
11th
April.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 17:54 [IST]