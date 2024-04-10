Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Akshay Kumar Calls BMCM India's Finest Action Film, Thanks Makers

With the much-anticipated Eid release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on the horizon, Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar acknowledges the monumental efforts of the film's director and producer, while claiming it to be the epitome of action cinema in the Indian film Industry.

In a heartfelt moment Akshay thanked the director saying, "It's definitely made with a lot of love but also a lot of sweat and blood of one man and that is our director Ali Abbas. This man is responsible for everything that has happened."

Furthermore, expressing his gratitude towards Pooja Entertainment for their unwavering support and big budget investment, Kumar lauded Vashu ji, stating, "Thank you to our producer Vashu ji for spending so much and being with us throughout the film. I have been in the industry since last 33 years and I've done many action films. But I can easily say that 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is the finest product I have worked in."

Akshay Kumar also hailed the film to set new benchmark for action in the industry stating, "Tomorrow you will all see it and remember my words, this is the finest action film India has ever produced."

Set against a backdrop of breathtaking locations and promising adrenaline-pumping action, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has already garnered immense anticipation from audiences nationwide. With a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, alongside the dynamic Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan, and the captivating leading ladies Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, be prepared for the action to unfold on Eid, 11th April.