Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Time Update: Here’s When Akshay & Tiger’s Film Will Be Releasing In Theatres

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Release
Time
Update:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
are
all
over
the
headlines
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
duo
have
collaborated
for
the
first
time
for
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Also
starring
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
To
note,
the
teaser
and
trailer
has
got
the
fans
excited.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Release
Time
And
while
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
release
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
the
recent
reports
state
that
there
has
been
a
change
in
the
release
plan
of
the
action
entertainer.
As
per
a
report
published
in
Bollywood
Hungama,
the
first
show
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
not
take
place
at
9
am
on
April
10.
Instead,
the
first
show
will
take
place
at
6pm
on
April
10
post
the
makers'
request.
"We'll
now
refund
money
to
all
those
who
booked
the
pre-6:00
PM
shows," a
multiplex
official
added
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan,
the
action
entertainer
has
managed
to
beat
the
sport
biographical
drama
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
To
note,
Maidaan
had
reportedly
made
a
collection
of
Rs
10
lakhs
in
24
hours
while
the
number
was
over
Rs
27
lakhs
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.