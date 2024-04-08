Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Time Update: Here’s When Akshay & Tiger’s Film Will Be Releasing In Theatres

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Time Update: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all over the headlines and rightfully so. After all, the duo have collaborated for the first time for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also starring Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, the teaser and trailer has got the fans excited.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Time

And while fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the recent reports state that there has been a change in the release plan of the action entertainer. As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the first show of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will not take place at 9 am on April 10. Instead, the first show will take place at 6pm on April 10 post the makers' request. "We'll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows," a multiplex official added

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, the action entertainer has managed to beat the sport biographical drama in terms of advance booking. To note, Maidaan had reportedly made a collection of Rs 10 lakhs in 24 hours while the number was over Rs 27 lakhs for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.