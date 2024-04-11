Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: Netizens Reveal Good & What’s Bad In Akshay-Tiger’s Action Entertainer

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
What's
Good
What's
Bad:
The
much
anticipated
movie
of
2024
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
for
several
reasons.
To
begin
with,
the
action
entertainer
comes
with
an
impressive
cast
of
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran.
Besides
the
movie
is
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
who
is
known
for
giving
films
like
Tiger
Zinda
Hai,
Sultan
etc.
This
isn't
all.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
marks
the
first
collaboration
of
two
much
popular
action
stars
Akshay
and
Tiger.
Needless
to
say,
the
movie
has
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
ever
since
it
was
announced
and
Akshay
and
Tiger's
bromance
in
the
trailer
has
been
a
cherry
on
the
cake.
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
finally
hit
the
screens
on
the
occasion
of
Eid,
here's
what
the
audience
has
been
saying
about
the
film.
What's
Bad
In
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan:
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience,
the
netizens
are
of
the
opinion
has
nothing
new
to
offer
to
the
audience.
The
songs
fail
to
leave
an
impact
on
the
audience
and
the
predictable
screenplay
is
a
major
disappointment.
In
fact,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
also
lacked
an
emotional
connect.
#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan
is
a
run-of-the-mill
action
film
that
is
alright
in
parts
but
doesn’t
offer
anything
new.
The
film
follows
a
beaten
to
death
storyline
of
an
antagonist
being
associated
with
Indian
forces
and
getting
betrayed
thus
seeking
revenge.
On
the
other
hand,
the
netizens
have
been
in
awe
of
Tiger
and
Akshay's
bromance
in
the
film.
Besides,
Prithviraj
Sukumar
is
said
to
have
stolen
the
show
as
the
villain
and
won
hearts
with
his
performance.
This
isn't
all.
The
action
sequences
have
also
been
praised
by
the
audience.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
drama
Maidaan
and
the
Akshay
starrer
has
already
thrashed
the
latter
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 8:40 [IST]