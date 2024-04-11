Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: Netizens Reveal Good & What’s Bad In Akshay-Tiger’s Action Entertainer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan What's Good What's Bad: The much anticipated movie of 2024 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town for several reasons. To begin with, the action entertainer comes with an impressive cast of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Besides the movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who is known for giving films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan etc.

This isn't all. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the first collaboration of two much popular action stars Akshay and Tiger. Needless to say, the movie has managed to create a substantial buzz ever since it was announced and Akshay and Tiger's bromance in the trailer has been a cherry on the cake. As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan finally hit the screens on the occasion of Eid, here's what the audience has been saying about the film.

What's Bad In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened to mixed reviews from the audience, the netizens are of the opinion has nothing new to offer to the audience. The songs fail to leave an impact on the audience and the predictable screenplay is a major disappointment. In fact, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also lacked an emotional connect.

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a run-of-the-mill action film that is alright in parts but doesn’t offer anything new.



The film follows a beaten to death storyline of an antagonist being associated with Indian forces and getting betrayed thus seeking revenge.



The chemistry between… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2024

What's Good In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

On the other hand, the netizens have been in awe of Tiger and Akshay's bromance in the film. Besides, Prithviraj Sukumar is said to have stolen the show as the villain and won hearts with his performance. This isn't all. The action sequences have also been praised by the audience.

#BMCMReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#ThreeWordReview Blockbuster Action+Comedy Thriller

🥂🍻🥂🍻🥂🍻#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan takes you into a new world -

💥one upmanship in friendship,

💥 jabardast action,

💥sharp funny one-liners,

💥larger than life villain,

💥fast paced story telling

💥no… pic.twitter.com/F3DsEMuosL — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) April 10, 2024

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan and the Akshay starrer has already thrashed the latter in terms of advance booking. It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.