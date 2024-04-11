Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X Review: Netizens Hail Akshay-Tiger’s Chemistry In This ‘One Time Watch’ Action Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X Review: Akshay Kumar is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, the Khiladi Kumar is coming up with his first release of the year. We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which also features Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in the lead. The movie marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger and features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action entertainer and has managed to leave the audience intrigued with its teaser, trailer and posters. And while this Akshay Kumar directorial has finally hit the theatres on Eid amid massive buzz, the social media has been taken over with the tweets talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM). Needless to say, fans have been looking forward to seeing Akshay and Tiger's bromance and looks like that is one of the best elements of the movie. As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has hit the screens, it has opened to a mixed response.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Decent One Time Watch. #AkshayKumar & #TigerShroff Genuinely shine together in Every Scene #PrithvirajSukumaran stole the show if writing doesn't sucks for his Character. Actresses are only for Glamour so don't expect more. Timepas Aram se ho jayega".

Another user tweeted, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan A game-changer in Bollywood action! Spectacular stunts, minimal VFX, and mind-blowing extraordinary performances by #AkshayKumar make it a must-watch. #Tiger excels; #Prithviraj adds intensity". Meanwhile, a Twitter user also called BMCM a headache that came with outdated story, zero emotional connection and lengthy run time.

Check out the tweets for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

ACTION ACTION & MORE DHAMAKEDAAR ACTION!🔥🔥



BGM is NEXT LEVEL! There's no place for much emotions, drama or any love story. Everything is grand, stylish & good looking. Depends on your personal preference if you like this genre or not. #PrithvirajSukumaran

STEALS THE SHOW💥💥… — NJ (@Nilzrav) April 10, 2024

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan - HEADACHE😭



Other than Interval Block & couple of scenes in Prithviraj’s Flashback, its a total crap. Outdated story, Logic less Action Scenes, Zero Emotional connect, Expression less leads, Lengthy Runtime🙏 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 11, 2024

Just finished watching #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan & mind is blown 💥💥💥 @akshaykumar Sir you are the absolute OG of this genre 🙇🏻‍♀️ & @iTIGERSHROFF you were absolutely phenomenal 🔥🔥 @aliabbaszafar Sir what a slick action entertainer you’ve made..Loved the action & humour.. 🏅🏅🏅🏅 — IMS (@imssharma11) April 11, 2024

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan



Decent One Time Watch 😞🎥#AkshayKumar & #TigerShroff Genuinely shine together in Every Scene#PrithvirajSukumaran stole the show if writing doesn't sucks for his Character



Actresses are only for Glamour so don't expect more



Timepas Aram se ho jayega — Ravii (@Film_Tantra) April 11, 2024

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a run-of-the-mill action film that is alright in parts but doesn’t offer anything new.



The film follows a beaten to death storyline of an antagonist being associated with Indian forces and getting betrayed thus seeking revenge.



The chemistry between… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2024

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan and the Akshay starrer has already thrashed the latter in terms of advance booking. It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released".