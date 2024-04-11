Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X Review: Netizens Hail Akshay-Tiger’s Chemistry In This ‘One Time Watch’ Action Film

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
X
Review:
Akshay
Kumar
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
Khiladi
Kumar
is
coming
up
with
his
first
release
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
also
features
Tiger
Shroff,
Manushi
Chillar
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead.
The
movie
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger
and
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
the
lead
antagonist.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer
and
has
managed
to
leave
the
audience
intrigued
with
its
teaser,
trailer
and
posters.
And
while
this
Akshay
Kumar
directorial
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
on
Eid
amid
massive
buzz,
the
social
media
has
been
taken
over
with
the
tweets
talking
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM).
Needless
to
say,
fans
have
been
looking
forward
to
seeing
Akshay
and
Tiger's
bromance
and
looks
like
that
is
one
of
the
best
elements
of
the
movie.
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
hit
the
screens,
it
has
opened
to
a
mixed
response.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
a
user
wrote,
"#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan
Decent
One
Time
Watch.
#AkshayKumar
&
#TigerShroff
Genuinely
shine
together
in
Every
Scene
#PrithvirajSukumaran
stole
the
show
if
writing
doesn't
sucks
for
his
Character.
Actresses
are
only
for
Glamour
so
don't
expect
more.
Timepas
Aram
se
ho
jayega".
Another
user
tweeted,
"#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan
A
game-changer
in
Bollywood
action!
Spectacular
stunts,
minimal
VFX,
and
mind-blowing
extraordinary
performances
by
#AkshayKumar
make
it
a
must-watch.
#Tiger
excels;
#Prithviraj
adds
intensity".
Meanwhile,
a
Twitter
user
also
called
BMCM
a
headache
that
came
with
outdated
story,
zero
emotional
connection
and
lengthy
run
time.
Check
out
the
tweets
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan:
ACTION
ACTION
&
MORE
DHAMAKEDAAR
ACTION!🔥🔥
BGM
is
NEXT
LEVEL!
There's
no
place
for
much
emotions,
drama
or
any
love
story.
Everything
is
grand,
stylish
&
good
looking.
Depends
on
your
personal
preference
if
you
like
this
genre
or
not.
#PrithvirajSukumaran
STEALS
THE
SHOW💥💥…
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
drama
Maidaan
and
the
Akshay
starrer
has
already
thrashed
the
latter
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 10:56 [IST]