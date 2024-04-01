Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan Score A Hat-Trick With 'Crew'!

With
the
overwhelming
response
and
success
of
their
latest
release,
'Crew',
Balaji
Motion
Pictures
has
once
again
hit
the
box
office
bull's
eye,
securing
their
third
consecutive
hit
with
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan.
From
the
gritty
drama
of
'Udta
Punjab'
to
the
bold
and
refreshing
narrative
of
'Veere
Di
Wedding,'
and
now
the
exhilarating
ride
of
'Crew,'
the
collaboration
between
Balaji
Motion
Pictures
and
Kareena
have
always
proved
lucky
at
the
box
office.
While
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
have
always
been
known
as
a
risk-taker,
backing
unconventional
subjects
and
commercial
entertainers,
Kareena
too,
over
the
years
has
supported
the
prolific
producer's
vision
and
supported
these
films
by
featuring
in
them
which
has
proved
successful
time
and
again
for
them.
The
remarkable
success
of
'Crew'
not
only
cements
Kareena's
status
as
a
box
office
powerhouse
but
also
solidifies
her
position
as
a
cherished
asset
for
Balaji
Motion
Pictures.
With
each
collaboration,
Kareena
has
brought
her
unique
charm
and
charisma
to
the
table,
elevating
the
films
to
unprecedented
heights
of
success.
The
unprecedented
success
of
'Crew'
at
the
box
office
not
only
speaks
volumes
about
the
film's
entertaining
narrative
and
stellar
performances
but
also
underscores
the
unbeatable
combination
of
Kareena's
star
power
and
Balaji
Motion
Pictures'
visionary
storytelling.
