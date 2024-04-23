Before Kalki 2898 AD, Watch These Top 5 Amitabh Bachchan's Movies On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & Sony Liv

Top 5 Amitabh Bachchan Movies: Amitabh Bachchan has been in talk all over social media, mainly because of his de-aged look in the movie. The much awaited Kalki 2898 AD has enough time to make it to big screen. But before watching Kalki 2898 AD, make sure to watch some of Amitabh's critically acclaimed movies. From being a son to being a father, Amitabh was never seen hestitating to try new characters on screen. As you eagerly wait for the science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD to release, let us take a look at some top movies of the actor.

Top 5 Movies Of Amitabh Bachchan

1. Black

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Released in 2005, Black is a cinematic masterpiece of Amitabh Bachchan. Available on Amazon Prime Video to stream, the movie explains the bond between a teacher and his deaf-blind student. Debraj Sahai, a stubborn teacher, falls mild in front of his student, Michelle McNally, a girl with visual and hearing impairment.

2. Pink

Amazon Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer in Pink. The 2016 released movie is written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah, and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie revolves around the story of three young women who hired a retired lawyer to get justice in sexual harrassment case.

3. Paa

Peacock

Paa features both father and son Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. But in the movie the roles are reversed, Amitabh is seen playing the role of a son who suffers rare gentic disorder called progeria. The 2009 released movie features Vidya Balan in opposite to Abhishek. The movie will leave you emotional towards the end without any doubt.

4. Sarkar

Amazon Prime Video

In Sarkar, you will see a totally different personality of Amitabh Bachchan . Portraying the role of Sarkar, Amitabh's character helps a rape victim to help get the justice. This movie also features both father and son, Amitabh and Abhishek in the lead role.

5. Wazir

Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv

Wazir features Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. The neo-noir action thriller film shows the relationship between a suspended Anti-Terrorism squad officer and a chess player. The suspended officer seeks revenge with the help of unassuming grand master.