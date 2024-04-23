Before Kalki 2898 AD, Watch These Top 5 Amitabh Bachchan's Movies On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & Sony Liv

Top
5
Amitabh
Bachchan
Movies:
Amitabh
Bachchan
has
been
in
talk
all
over
social
media,
mainly
because
of
his
de-aged
look
in
the
movie.
The
much
awaited
Kalki
2898
AD
has
enough
time
to
make
it
to
big
screen.
But
before
watching
Kalki
2898
AD,
make
sure
to
watch
some
of
Amitabh's
critically
acclaimed
movies.
From
being
a
son
to
being
a
father,
Amitabh
was
never
seen
hestitating
to
try
new
characters
on
screen.
As
you
eagerly
wait
for
the
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD
to
release,
let
us
take
a
look
at
some
top
movies
of
the
actor.
Top
5
Movies
Of
Amitabh
Bachchan
1.
Black
Amazon
Prime
Video,
Netflix
Released
in
2005,
Black
is
a
cinematic
masterpiece
of
Amitabh
Bachchan.
Available
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
to
stream,
the
movie
explains
the
bond
between
a
teacher
and
his
deaf-blind
student.
Debraj
Sahai,
a
stubborn
teacher,
falls
mild
in
front
of
his
student,
Michelle
McNally,
a
girl
with
visual
and
hearing
impairment.
2.
Pink
Amazon
Prime
Video
Amitabh
Bachchan
plays
the
role
of
a
lawyer
in
Pink.
The
2016
released
movie
is
written
by
Shoojit
Sircar,
Ritesh
Shah,
and
Aniruddha
Roy
Chowdhury.
The
movie
revolves
around
the
story
of
three
young
women
who
hired
a
retired
lawyer
to
get
justice
in
sexual
harrassment
case.
3.
Paa
Peacock
Paa
features
both
father
and
son
Amitabh
and
Abhishek
Bachchan.
But
in
the
movie
the
roles
are
reversed,
Amitabh
is
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
son
who
suffers
rare
gentic
disorder
called
progeria.
The
2009
released
movie
features
Vidya
Balan
in
opposite
to
Abhishek.
The
movie
will
leave
you
emotional
towards
the
end
without
any
doubt.
4.
Sarkar
Amazon
Prime
Video
In
Sarkar,
you
will
see
a
totally
different
personality
of
Amitabh
Bachchan
.
Portraying
the
role
of
Sarkar,
Amitabh's
character
helps
a
rape
victim
to
help
get
the
justice.
This
movie
also
features
both
father
and
son,
Amitabh
and
Abhishek
in
the
lead
role.
5.
Wazir
Amazon
Prime
Video,
Sony
Liv
Wazir
features
Amitabh
Bachchan
and
Farhan
Akhtar
in
the
lead
role.
The
neo-noir
action
thriller
film
shows
the
relationship
between
a
suspended
Anti-Terrorism
squad
officer
and
a
chess
player.
The
suspended
officer
seeks
revenge
with
the
help
of
unassuming
grand
master.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 16:15 [IST]