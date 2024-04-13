Bhagyashree Goes 'Kyun Jaye Amsterdam' As She Enjoys Romantic Vacation In Kashmir With Husband- VIRAL VIDEO &

Bhagyashree, the well known personality in the entertainment industry, recently took a trip to Kashmir with her husband and a few friends. She took to Instagram and shared her very enjoyable and enriching visit, where she shot the beautiful places she encountered during her holiday. From the beautiful gardens to lakes, she truly exhibited the charm of Kashmir in her post.

She goes as far as to say, 'Kyu jaaye Amsterdam, yeh hai humara Tulip Garden right here in Kashmir'. Really fascinated by the serenity of Kashmir she is promoting the beautiful places that are available in India itself. It shows her appreciation for India and her encouragement to visit the Indian beauties rather than touring abroad.

The adventurous actress says that Travelling is her passion and Kashmir has been on her 'foreverwaala list'. She showcases the amazing first day she had in Kashmir where she visited Gardens and Lakes along with her companions. She also shares the sublime view from her hotel and calls it a 'Visit to Paradise indeed'.

Indian beauties are needed to be promoted in today's times, when everyone aspires for trips abroad. Bhagyashree doing so, by highlighting the must visit spots in Kashmir, is really appreciated by her audience. A visit to Kashmir actually feels like 'Jannat ke Darshan', as she calls it. So more people should be encouraged to visit the rare gems of India.