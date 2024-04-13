Bhagyashree Goes 'Kyun Jaye Amsterdam' As She Enjoys Romantic Vacation In Kashmir With Husband- VIRAL VIDEO &

Bhagyashree,
the
well
known
personality
in
the
entertainment
industry,
recently
took
a
trip
to
Kashmir
with
her
husband
and
a
few
friends.
She
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
her
very
enjoyable
and
enriching
visit,
where
she
shot
the
beautiful
places
she
encountered
during
her
holiday.
From
the
beautiful
gardens
to
lakes,
she
truly
exhibited
the
charm
of
Kashmir
in
her
post.
She
goes
as
far
as
to
say,
'Kyu
jaaye
Amsterdam,
yeh
hai
humara
Tulip
Garden
right
here
in
Kashmir'.
Really
fascinated
by
the
serenity
of
Kashmir
she
is
promoting
the
beautiful
places
that
are
available
in
India
itself.
It
shows
her
appreciation
for
India
and
her
encouragement
to
visit
the
Indian
beauties
rather
than
touring
abroad.
The
adventurous
actress
says
that
Travelling
is
her
passion
and
Kashmir
has
been
on
her
'foreverwaala
list'.
She
showcases
the
amazing
first
day
she
had
in
Kashmir
where
she
visited
Gardens
and
Lakes
along
with
her
companions.
She
also
shares
the
sublime
view
from
her
hotel
and
calls
it
a
'Visit
to
Paradise
indeed'.
Indian
beauties
are
needed
to
be
promoted
in
today's
times,
when
everyone
aspires
for
trips
abroad.
Bhagyashree
doing
so,
by
highlighting
the
must
visit
spots
in
Kashmir,
is
really
appreciated
by
her
audience.
A
visit
to
Kashmir
actually
feels
like
'Jannat
ke
Darshan',
as
she
calls
it.
So
more
people
should
be
encouraged
to
visit
the
rare
gems
of
India.