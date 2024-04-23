Bhoomika Meena Exclusive Interview On Dukaan, Bollywood Debut, Audience Reaction

Can
you
share
with
us
your
journey
into
acting
and
how
you
found
your
passion
for
the
craft?
ANS
-
So,
ever
since
I
was
a
little
girl,
I
was
always
performing.
I
was
on
the
stage
dancing,
dramatics,
and
public
speaking,
I
have
done
Visharad
in
Kathak.
Dance
was
my
first
love.
But
I
was
also
academically
very
good.
Always
one
of
the
top
5
rankers
in
the
class.
My
parents
are
doctors.
So,
I
went
on
to
pursue
medicine.
But
even
when
I
was
pursuing
MBBS
from,
Delhi,
I
was
doing
theatre
there.
Eventually,
life
happened
and
I
realized
that
I
had
always
wanted
to
be
an
actor.
So
I
gathered
the
courage
to
follow
my
heart,
finished
my
degree,
and
decided
to
move
to
Mumbai.
So,
here
I
am
now.
I
have
some
work
to
my
credit.
And
honestly,
every
single
day
I
feel
grateful
that
I
had
that
realization.
Because
I
am
absolutely
and
completely
in
love
with
this
beautiful
art
form
called
acting.
What
attracted
you
to
the
script
of
"DUKAAN" and
tell
us
something
about
the
character
of
Kinjal
you
portray
in
the
film?
ANS
-
The
fact
that
it
was
so
moving,
it
was
written
by
Siddharth
&
Garima
and
that
it
was
based
on
Surrogacy,
just
the
whole
package.
And
if
I
were
to
say
about
Kinjal,
what
I
love
the
most
about
her
is
her,
innocence
and
the
journey
that
she
goes
through
in
the
film.
From
an
innocent
girl
in
a
village
to
a
mature
individual,
she
plays
a
crucial
role
in
driving
the
story
forward.
How
did
you
prepare
for
your
role
in
"DUKAAN," especially
considering
its
sensitive
subject
matter
of
surrogacy?
ANS
-
Well,
I
think
our
directors
were
very
helpful.
They
had
absolute
clarity
about
what
they
wanted
exactly.
We
did
several
readings,
worked
on
the
accent,
did
rehearsal
and
were
well
prepared
before
going
on
set.
As
this
is
your
Bollywood
debut,
what
emotions
were
running
through
your
mind
on
the
first
day
of
shooting?
ANS
-
I
didn't
see
it
like
that
at
that
point.
I
mean,
I
was
excited
because
I
was
just,
excited
to
be
on
set.
Excited
to
be
portraying
a
character.
I
think
I
was
just
very
very
curious
and
I
was
determined
to
give
my
best.
Could
you
tell
us
about
your
collaboration
with
directors
Garima
and
Siddharth
and
what
it
was
like
working
with
them?
ANS
-
It
was
wonderful.
Sidharth
sir,
Garima
Maam,
and
I
connected
on
the
very
first
meeting.
Interestingly
enough,
they
said
that
there
were
a
few
things
that
they
found
new
in
my
audition
that
they
would
love
to
incorporate
in
the
film,
as
part
of
my
character.
That
is
what
stood
out
for
them.
And
I
think
for
any
new
actor,
that's
a
big
thing.
"DUKAAN" addresses
important
societal
issues.
How
do
you
think
the
film
will
impact
audiences,
and
what
message
do
you
hope
they
take
away
from
it?
ANS
-
well!
The
message
is
simply
to
acknowledge
the
surrogate,
to
remember
that
she
is
a
woman
at
the
end
of
the
day
and
it
is
only
natural
for
her
to
develop
an
attachment.
The
film
explores
the
humanitarian
aspects
of
the
process
of
Surrogacy.
Can
you
share
any
memorable
moments
or
experiences
from
the
sets
of
"DUKAAN"?
As
an
actress,
how
important
do
you
think
it
is
to
use
your
platform
to
advocate
for
social
change?
ANS
-
The
entire
process
of
Dukaan
was
a
memorable
one
since
it
was
my
first.
As
for
a
social
change
I
feel,
films
are
a
very
powerful
medium
and
if
made
with
the
right
intention,
certainly
create
a
social
impact
and
that
is
only
for
the
better.
Finally,
what
do
you
hope
audiences
remember
most
about
your
performance
in
"DUKAAN,"
and
what
are
your
aspirations
for
the
future
of
your
acting
career?
ANS
-
My
aspirations,
well,
the
sky
is
the
limit.
This
is
just
the
beginning.
I
am
someone
who
is
committed
to
acting
completely
and
wholeheartedly.
I
love
Mumbai.
I
feel
like
I
have
always
belonged
here.
This
industry
I
feel
I
have
always
belonged
here.
I
feel
so
much
at
home
and
so
I
want
to
do
great
things.
I
want
to
play
iconic
characters.
I
want
to
be
part
of
great
films
that
create
an
impact,
make
people
move.
I
think
I
am
here
for
the
long
haul.
