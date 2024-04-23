Bhoomika Meena Exclusive Interview On Dukaan, Bollywood Debut, Audience Reaction

QUESTIONS FROM FILMIBEAT

Can you share with us your journey into acting and how you found your passion for the craft?

ANS - So, ever since I was a little girl, I was always performing. I was on the stage dancing, dramatics, and public speaking, I have done Visharad in Kathak. Dance was my first love. But I was also academically very good. Always one of the top 5 rankers in the class. My parents are doctors. So, I went on to pursue medicine. But even when I was pursuing MBBS from, Delhi, I was doing theatre there. Eventually, life happened and I realized that I had always wanted to be an actor. So I gathered the courage to follow my heart, finished my degree, and decided to move to Mumbai. So, here I am now. I have some work to my credit. And honestly, every single day I feel grateful that I had that realization. Because I am absolutely and completely in love with this beautiful art form called acting.

What attracted you to the script of "DUKAAN" and tell us something about the character of Kinjal you portray in the film?

ANS - The fact that it was so moving, it was written by Siddharth & Garima and that it was based on Surrogacy, just the whole package. And if I were to say about Kinjal, what I love the most about her is her, innocence and the journey that she goes through in the film. From an innocent girl in a village to a mature individual, she plays a crucial role in driving the story forward.

How did you prepare for your role in "DUKAAN," especially considering its sensitive subject matter of surrogacy?

ANS - Well, I think our directors were very helpful. They had absolute clarity about what they wanted exactly. We did several readings, worked on the accent, did rehearsal and were well prepared before going on set.

As this is your Bollywood debut, what emotions were running through your mind on the first day of shooting?

ANS - I didn't see it like that at that point. I mean, I was excited because I was just, excited to be on set. Excited to be portraying a character. I think I was just very very curious and I was determined to give my best.

Could you tell us about your collaboration with directors Garima and Siddharth and what it was like working with them?

ANS - It was wonderful. Sidharth sir, Garima Maam, and I connected on the very first meeting. Interestingly enough, they said that there were a few things that they found new in my audition that they would love to incorporate in the film, as part of my character. That is what stood out for them. And I think for any new actor, that's a big thing.

"DUKAAN" addresses important societal issues. How do you think the film will impact audiences, and what message do you hope they take away from it?

ANS - well! The message is simply to acknowledge the surrogate, to remember that she is a woman at the end of the day and it is only natural for her to develop an attachment. The film explores the humanitarian aspects of the process of Surrogacy.

Can you share any memorable moments or experiences from the sets of "DUKAAN"? As an actress, how important do you think it is to use your platform to advocate for social change?

ANS - The entire process of Dukaan was a memorable one since it was my first. As for a social change I feel, films are a very powerful medium and if made with the right intention, certainly create a social impact and that is only for the better.

Finally, what do you hope audiences remember most about your performance in "DUKAAN," and what are your aspirations for the future of your acting career?

ANS - My aspirations, well, the sky is the limit. This is just the beginning. I am someone who is committed to acting completely and wholeheartedly. I love Mumbai. I feel like I have always belonged here. This industry I feel I have always belonged here. I feel so much at home and so I want to do great things. I want to play iconic characters. I want to be part of great films that create an impact, make people move. I think I am here for the long haul.