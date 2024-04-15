VIRAL! Bhumi Pednekar Gets Brutally Trolled For Plastic Surgery; Her Sister Samiksha Gives Befitting Reply

Photo Credit: Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar Got Trolled For Plastic Surgery: Bollywood actress getting trolled for surgeries is not new. Recently, Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar got brutally trolled for plastic surgery. However, her sister's witty befitting replies have made headlines.

Amar Singh Chamkila Release: Did You Know Sridevi Wanted To Work With Late Singer? Here's What Happened Next

Bhumi Pednekar's Latest Post Where It All Started

Bhumi recently posted a video of herself jointly along with her sister, Samiksha. In the video, Bhumi could be seen wearing a yellow attire while her sister could be seen donning a green glitzy outfit. The video started with the duo posing in front of the camera and trying lipsticks together with different shades of nude. While their attire and dress looked different, the duo looked pretty similar. They flashed a smile before getting off the camera.

Sharing the video, Bhumi and Samiksha wrote jointly, "Me and my best friend."

In the comment section Samiksha even elaborated about the lipsticks and shades. She wrote, "Bhumi Pednekar is wearing Viva glam in the shade "Bhumi". I am wearing Powderkiss in the shade "Teddy 2.0" lined with Soar. All from Mac Cosmetics."

How Netizens Reacted To The Video

After the video went viral, one trolled the duo and wrote, "This is what happens when we have the same surgeon, we can't differentiate both of them." To this, Samiksha hit back at the trolls, and wrote, "Or same parents? Maybe?" Another wrote, "Life in plastic it's so fantastic," Samiksha replied, "What plastic?"

Many people even confused Bhumi and her sister as twins and commented how both of them look so similar. One wrote, "I'm confusing. Who is Bhumi here?" Another wrote, "Your parents actually lied to you. You're actually twins." One user wrote, "But who is Bhumi? M totally confused. Aap log ke shoot me bhi proxy marte ho???"

Deepika Padukone Hints At Getting Rid Of Her 'RK' Tattoo? Mommy-To-Be Flaunts Tanned Back In VIRAL Pic

Upcoming Projects Of Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi was last seen in a powerful role in Bhakshak where she played the role of a journalist who digs out a case of sexual assault of children at a home.