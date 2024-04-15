VIRAL! Bhumi Pednekar Gets Brutally Trolled For Plastic Surgery; Her Sister Samiksha Gives Befitting Reply

Bhumi
Pednekar
Got
Trolled
For
Plastic
Surgery:
Bollywood
actress
getting
trolled
for
surgeries
is
not
new.
Recently,
Dum
Laga
Ke
Haisha
actress
Bhumi
Pednekar
got
brutally
trolled
for
plastic
surgery.
However,
her
sister's
witty
befitting
replies
have
made
headlines.
Bhumi
recently
posted
a
video
of
herself
jointly
along
with
her
sister,
Samiksha.
In
the
video,
Bhumi
could
be
seen
wearing
a
yellow
attire
while
her
sister
could
be
seen
donning
a
green
glitzy
outfit.
The
video
started
with
the
duo
posing
in
front
of
the
camera
and
trying
lipsticks
together
with
different
shades
of
nude.
While
their
attire
and
dress
looked
different,
the
duo
looked
pretty
similar.
They
flashed
a
smile
before
getting
off
the
camera.
Sharing
the
video,
Bhumi
and
Samiksha
wrote
jointly,
"Me
and
my
best
friend."
In
the
comment
section
Samiksha
even
elaborated
about
the
lipsticks
and
shades.
She
wrote,
"Bhumi
Pednekar
is
wearing
Viva
glam
in
the
shade
"Bhumi".
I
am
wearing
Powderkiss
in
the
shade
"Teddy
2.0" lined
with
Soar.
All
from
Mac
Cosmetics."
How
Netizens
Reacted
To
The
Video
After
the
video
went
viral,
one
trolled
the
duo
and
wrote,
"This
is
what
happens
when
we
have
the
same
surgeon,
we
can't
differentiate
both
of
them."
To
this,
Samiksha
hit
back
at
the
trolls,
and
wrote,
"Or
same
parents?
Maybe?"
Another
wrote,
"Life
in
plastic
it's
so
fantastic,"
Samiksha
replied,
"What
plastic?"
Many
people
even
confused
Bhumi
and
her
sister
as
twins
and
commented
how
both
of
them
look
so
similar.
One
wrote,
"I'm
confusing.
Who
is
Bhumi
here?"
Another
wrote,
"Your
parents
actually
lied
to
you.
You're
actually
twins."
One
user
wrote,
"But
who
is
Bhumi?
M
totally
confused.
Aap
log
ke
shoot
me
bhi
proxy
marte
ho???"