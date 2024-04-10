BIG Movie Releases This Week: Eid Special! From Ajay's Maidaan To Fahadh's Aavesham, Here's Are TOP Films

Big
Banner
Movies
To
Watch
This
Week:
With
Eid
looming
just
around
the
corner,
this
upcoming
weekend
stretches
luxuriously
long,
promising
ample
time
for
cinematic
indulgence.
But
wait,
there's
more!
Brace
yourselves
for
the
grand
spectacle
of
blockbuster
releases
hitting
screens
this
week,
guaranteed
to
keep
you
enthralled
from
start
to
finish.
From
the
uproarious
comedy
of
'Made
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
to
the
timeless
romance
of
'Romeo',
we've
curated
a
stellar
lineup
encompassing
Hindi,
Malayalam,
and
Telugu
cinema.
Simply
secure
your
tickets,
gather
your
nearest
and
dearest,
and
settle
into
your
favorite
theater
seat
with
a
bucket
of
popcorn
in
hand.
For
the
next
glorious
2-3
hours,
immerse
yourself
completely
in
the
captivating
drama
unfolding
before
you.
Let's
embark
on
a
journey
through
the
cinematic
marvels
awaiting
you
this
week.
1.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
Featuring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
in
the
lead
role,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
an
action
packed
thriller
drama.
The
movie
was
originally
planned
to
release
in
cinemas
on
April
10
but
knowing
that
Eid
is
being
celebrated
on
April
11,
the
makers
postponed
the
premiere
date
to
Thursday,
April
11,
2024.
The
storyline
of
the
movie
spins
around
Akshay
and
Tiger
who
are
in
the
role
of
elite
soldiers,
teaming
up
to
recover
stolen
weapon
from
masked
madman.
The
movie
also
features
Manushi
Chillar,
Alaya
F,
and
Sonakshi
Sinha
in
the
vital
role.
2.
MAIDAAN
The
much
awaited
movie
of
Ajay
Devgn,
Maidaan,
will
be
releasing
in
cinemas
on
Wednesday,
April
10.
Being
the
biographical
sports
drama,
the
movie
spins
around
the
story
of
football
legend
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
The
movie
will
delve
you
into
the
hardship
of
Rahim
and
how
he
gathered
a
bunch
of
talented
players
from
streets
and
made
them
superstar.
Encapsulating
te
golden
era
of
football
from
1952
to
1962,
Maidaan
is
directed
by
Amit
Sharma
and
features
renowned
actress
like
Priamani,
Gajraj
Rao,
and
Boman
Irani.
3.
ROMEO
If
you
are
a
fan
of
Tamil
movie,
then
Romeo
could
be
a
perfect
match
for
you.
Releasing
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024,
Romeo
will
bring
up
a
different
yet
interesting
romantic
storyline.
The
bilingual
Tamil-Telugu
movie
stars
Vijay
Antony
in
a
romantic
role
opposite
to
Mirnalini
Ravi.
The
story
revolves
around
the
husband
who
tried
to
win
the
love
of
his
wife
who
married
him
only
becasue
of
family
obligations.
Consisting
comedy,
drama,
and
romance,
Romeo
is
a
complete
package.
4.
AAVESHAM
Releasing
in
theaters
on
April
11,
Aavesham
is
all
set
to
create
the
buzz.
Featuring
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
role,
the
action
comedy
drama
will
originally
be
released
in
Malayalam
language.
The
movie
also
another
well-known
actors
like
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Sajin
Gopu,
and
Siju
Sunny.
The
story
revolves
around
3
teens
who
came
to
Bangalore
for
engineering
gets
involved
in
a
fight
with
local
goons.
5.
JAI
GANESH
Ye
another
Malayalam
movie
Jai
Ganesh
is
a
mystery
thriller.
Releasing
in
theaters
on
April
11,
2024,
the
film
features
Mahima
Nambiar,
Unni
Mukundan,
Ravindra
Vijay,
Jomol,
Hareesh
Peradi,
and
Ashokan.
The
story
revolves
around
a
person
who
struggled
to
excel
in
life
after
being
left
handicapped
after
an
uncertain
event.
The
movie
is
a
heartfelt
exploration
of
overcoming
obstacles
and
finding
hope.
6.
DEAR
Helmed
by
Anand
Ravichandran,
DeAr
is
a
Tamil
movie
that
features
GV
Prakash,
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
and
Rohini
Geetha
Kailasam.
If
you
want
a
light
comedy
and
mood
freshning
drama,
then
DeAr
could
be
a
perfect
match
for
you.
Releasing
on
April
11,
the
movie
showcases
the
challenges
of
a
married
couple
when
the
wife's
snoring
interrupts
husband's
everyday
life.
7.
VARSHANGHALKKU
SESHAM
Releasing
on
April
11
in
cinemas,
Varshanghalkku
Sesham
is
a
Malayalam
movie
that
revolves
around
the
story
of
two
young
men
who
leave
their
hometown
to
chase
their
dream.
The
movie
is
a
period
satirical
drama
set
in
70s-80s
time.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 13:43 [IST]