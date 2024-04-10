BIG Movie Releases This Week: Eid Special! From Ajay's Maidaan To Fahadh's Aavesham, Here's Are TOP Films

Big Banner Movies To Watch This Week: With Eid looming just around the corner, this upcoming weekend stretches luxuriously long, promising ample time for cinematic indulgence. But wait, there's more! Brace yourselves for the grand spectacle of blockbuster releases hitting screens this week, guaranteed to keep you enthralled from start to finish. From the uproarious comedy of 'Made Miyan Chote Miyan' to the timeless romance of 'Romeo', we've curated a stellar lineup encompassing Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema. Simply secure your tickets, gather your nearest and dearest, and settle into your favorite theater seat with a bucket of popcorn in hand. For the next glorious 2-3 hours, immerse yourself completely in the captivating drama unfolding before you. Let's embark on a journey through the cinematic marvels awaiting you this week.

1. BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead role, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action packed thriller drama. The movie was originally planned to release in cinemas on April 10 but knowing that Eid is being celebrated on April 11, the makers postponed the premiere date to Thursday, April 11, 2024. The storyline of the movie spins around Akshay and Tiger who are in the role of elite soldiers, teaming up to recover stolen weapon from masked madman. The movie also features Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in the vital role.

2. MAIDAAN

The much awaited movie of Ajay Devgn, Maidaan, will be releasing in cinemas on Wednesday, April 10. Being the biographical sports drama, the movie spins around the story of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie will delve you into the hardship of Rahim and how he gathered a bunch of talented players from streets and made them superstar. Encapsulating te golden era of football from 1952 to 1962, Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and features renowned actress like Priamani, Gajraj Rao, and Boman Irani.

3. ROMEO

If you are a fan of Tamil movie, then Romeo could be a perfect match for you. Releasing in theaters on April 11, 2024, Romeo will bring up a different yet interesting romantic storyline. The bilingual Tamil-Telugu movie stars Vijay Antony in a romantic role opposite to Mirnalini Ravi. The story revolves around the husband who tried to win the love of his wife who married him only becasue of family obligations. Consisting comedy, drama, and romance, Romeo is a complete package.

4. AAVESHAM

Releasing in theaters on April 11, Aavesham is all set to create the buzz. Featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, the action comedy drama will originally be released in Malayalam language. The movie also another well-known actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Siju Sunny. The story revolves around 3 teens who came to Bangalore for engineering gets involved in a fight with local goons.

5. JAI GANESH

Ye another Malayalam movie Jai Ganesh is a mystery thriller. Releasing in theaters on April 11, 2024, the film features Mahima Nambiar, Unni Mukundan, Ravindra Vijay, Jomol, Hareesh Peradi, and Ashokan. The story revolves around a person who struggled to excel in life after being left handicapped after an uncertain event. The movie is a heartfelt exploration of overcoming obstacles and finding hope.

6. DEAR

Helmed by Anand Ravichandran, DeAr is a Tamil movie that features GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini Geetha Kailasam. If you want a light comedy and mood freshning drama, then DeAr could be a perfect match for you. Releasing on April 11, the movie showcases the challenges of a married couple when the wife's snoring interrupts husband's everyday life.

7. VARSHANGHALKKU SESHAM

Releasing on April 11 in cinemas, Varshanghalkku Sesham is a Malayalam movie that revolves around the story of two young men who leave their hometown to chase their dream. The movie is a period satirical drama set in 70s-80s time.