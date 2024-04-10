Blast From The Past: When Aishwarya Rai Lost Her Cool At Media, Internet Finds Similarity With Jaya Bachchan

Photo Credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai has always been known as one of the most graceful Bollywood actresses. Her beauty is appreciated worldwide, however, it is also her intelligence and witty and informative answers to media's tricky questions for which she is famous for, apart from her acting. However, in an old video, which has recently resurfaced, Aishwarya could be seen lashing out at media people.

Why Did Aishwarya Rai Lost Her Cool At Media In The Old Video?

Aishwarya Rai has delivered a few excellent Hollywood projects in the 2000s, for which she was asked by one media person whether she is planning to move to Hollywood. During clarification, Aishwarya, who could be donning a yellow chiffon saree, lost her cool and said, "Wait a minute. When did I say that? In which interview? No, you show me the interview and then we'll talk."

In the old video, she was also seen asking another media person if she had ever said so, and then continued, "If you want to ask a question, please do. Don't attribute statements to me. I've worked first in Tamil films, then in Hindi and Bengali films, and now, I'm working in some English films. But this does not mean I'm shifting anywhere or I'm part of any other industry. It's just broadening your experience in some way."

Watch the video here:

Internet's Reaction To The Old Video Of Aishwarya Rai

After the video went viral, the internet found a strange similarity between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, one wrote, "Ohh glimpse of Jaya ji," another wrote, "Omg she sounded like Jaya Bachchan sounds today." One person wrote, "In 1 moment I felt like Jaya Bachchan accent," one also said, "Giving Jaya before she even knew."

Jaya Bachchan is often trolled for being rude to the media for one or other reason. She is quite infamous for her unpredictable nature to react to the media people.

More About Aishwarya Rai's Upcoming Work

Aishwarya started her career with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997. She made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.