Blast From The Past: When Aishwarya Rai Lost Her Cool At Media, Internet Finds Similarity With Jaya Bachchan

Aishwarya
Rai
has
always
been
known
as
one
of
the
most
graceful
Bollywood
actresses.
Her
beauty
is
appreciated
worldwide,
however,
it
is
also
her
intelligence
and
witty
and
informative
answers
to
media's
tricky
questions
for
which
she
is
famous
for,
apart
from
her
acting.
However,
in
an
old
video,
which
has
recently
resurfaced,
Aishwarya
could
be
seen
lashing
out
at
media
people.
Why
Did
Aishwarya
Rai
Lost
Her
Cool
At
Media
In
The
Old
Video?
Aishwarya
Rai
has
delivered
a
few
excellent
Hollywood
projects
in
the
2000s,
for
which
she
was
asked
by
one
media
person
whether
she
is
planning
to
move
to
Hollywood.
During
clarification,
Aishwarya,
who
could
be
donning
a
yellow
chiffon
saree,
lost
her
cool
and
said,
"Wait
a
minute.
When
did
I
say
that?
In
which
interview?
No,
you
show
me
the
interview
and
then
we'll
talk."
In
the
old
video,
she
was
also
seen
asking
another
media
person
if
she
had
ever
said
so,
and
then
continued,
"If
you
want
to
ask
a
question,
please
do.
Don't
attribute
statements
to
me.
I've
worked
first
in
Tamil
films,
then
in
Hindi
and
Bengali
films,
and
now,
I'm
working
in
some
English
films.
But
this
does
not
mean
I'm
shifting
anywhere
or
I'm
part
of
any
other
industry.
It's
just
broadening
your
experience
in
some
way."
Watch
the
video
here:
Internet's
Reaction
To
The
Old
Video
Of
Aishwarya
Rai
After
the
video
went
viral,
the
internet
found
a
strange
similarity
between
Aishwarya
and
her
mother-in-law,
Jaya
Bachchan,
one
wrote,
"Ohh
glimpse
of
Jaya
ji,"
another
wrote,
"Omg
she
sounded
like
Jaya
Bachchan
sounds
today."
One
person
wrote,
"In
1
moment
I
felt
like
Jaya
Bachchan
accent,"
one
also
said,
"Giving
Jaya
before
she
even
knew."