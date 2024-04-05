Blast From The Past: When Karan Johar Teased Deepika Padukone For Her Controversial RK Tattoo, Watch Reaction

Karan
Johar
making
headlines
for
his
questions
and
comments
on
his
own
show,
Koffee
With
Karan,
is
not
new.
The
director,
who
is
known
to
wear
heart
on
his
sleeves,
doesn't
mind
asking
celebrities
personal
questions.
While
some
questions
get
too
personal,
Karan
sometimes
stresses
to
the
point
where
celebrities
pass
comments
which
become
controversial
at
times.
The
affair
between
Deepika
Padukone
and
Ranbir
Kapoor
is
like
an
open
book.
Especially,
when
Deepika
publicly
flaunted
her
tattoo,
RK,
with
Ranbir's
initials
on
her
neck.
However,
the
relationship
didn't
last
long
and
both
of
them
parted
their
ways
after
dating
for
a
brief
period.
After
that
personal
phase,
Deepika
attended
Koffee
with
Karan
with
Priyanka
Chopra,
where
she
got
teased
by
the
K3G
director
for
her
tattoo.
A
video
went
viral
recently,
where
Karan
could
be
seen
asking
Priyanka
for
her
tattoo,
'Daddy's
little
girl',
after
which
Priyanka
said
that
the
font
is
nothing
but
it's
her
dad's
handwriting.
Right
after
which
Karan
asked
Deepika
what
about
her
tattoo.
To
which
Deepika
answered,
"It's
still
there,
Karan." Karan
further
commented,
"Now
who?
Rajeev
Khandelwal
will
have
to
date
you?"
Deepika
laughed
and
asked
Priyanka
pointing
at
Karan,
"Can
I
slap
him
please?"
Priyanka
reacted,
"Somebody
must."
However,
Karan
didn't
stop
there.
He
further
asked,
"I
want
to
know,"
to
which
Deepika
said,
"It
should
come
off."
By
the
way,
back
then,
Karan
also
teased,
"Does
the
K
become
an
S
easily?
I'm
just
thinking,"
hinting
at
Deepika
dating
Ranveer
Singh.
Deepika
dated
Ranbir
Kapoor
for
two
years
before
calling
it
quits
in
2009.
The
actress
started
dating
Ranveer
Singh,
whom
she
met
at
Ramleela
set,
in
2013.
The
duo
got
married
in
2018.
Currently,
the
couple
is
expecting
their
first
child.