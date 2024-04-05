Blast From The Past: When Karan Johar Teased Deepika Padukone For Her Controversial RK Tattoo, Watch Reaction

Karan Johar making headlines for his questions and comments on his own show, Koffee With Karan, is not new. The director, who is known to wear heart on his sleeves, doesn't mind asking celebrities personal questions. While some questions get too personal, Karan sometimes stresses to the point where celebrities pass comments which become controversial at times.

Karan Johar Teased Deepika For Her RK Tattoo

The affair between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor is like an open book. Especially, when Deepika publicly flaunted her tattoo, RK, with Ranbir's initials on her neck. However, the relationship didn't last long and both of them parted their ways after dating for a brief period.

After that personal phase, Deepika attended Koffee with Karan with Priyanka Chopra, where she got teased by the K3G director for her tattoo. A video went viral recently, where Karan could be seen asking Priyanka for her tattoo, 'Daddy's little girl', after which Priyanka said that the font is nothing but it's her dad's handwriting.

Right after which Karan asked Deepika what about her tattoo. To which Deepika answered, "It's still there, Karan." Karan further commented, "Now who? Rajeev Khandelwal will have to date you?" Deepika laughed and asked Priyanka pointing at Karan, "Can I slap him please?" Priyanka reacted, "Somebody must."

However, Karan didn't stop there. He further asked, "I want to know," to which Deepika said, "It should come off." By the way, back then, Karan also teased, "Does the K become an S easily? I'm just thinking," hinting at Deepika dating Ranveer Singh.

More About Deepika Padukone's Lovelife

Deepika dated Ranbir Kapoor for two years before calling it quits in 2009. The actress started dating Ranveer Singh, whom she met at Ramleela set, in 2013. The duo got married in 2018. Currently, the couple is expecting their first child.

