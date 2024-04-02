Bollywood Movies RELEASING In April 2024; Amar Singh Chamkila, BMCM, Maidaan & More

Bollywood
Movies
Releasing
In
April
2024:
From
biographical
sports-drama
Maidaan
to
masala
action-entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
biographical
musical-drama
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
and
more...
Bollywood
is
all
set
to
take
care
of
your
entertainment
with
a
list
of
interesting
releases
this
month.
Bollywood
Movies
Releasing
In
April
2024
List:
Wondering
what
to
watch?
No
worries...
Today,
we
bring
you
a
list
of
6
Bolly
films
with
varied
genres
that
you
might
wanna
add
to
your
watchlist
this
month.
Let's
have
a
look
-
1)
Maidaan
Director:
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
Cast:
Ajay
Devgn,
Gajraj
Rao,
Priyamani
Release
Date:
In
cinemas
on
10th
April
2024
Synopsis:
Inspired
by
the
Indian
national
football
team
coach
and
manager
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
who
is
regarded
as
the
architect
of
Indian
football,
encapsulating
the
golden
era
from
1952
to
1962.
Synopsis:
When
a
masked
enemy
rises
within
the
nation,
mercilessly
targeting
the
military
by
stealing
the
country's
most
dangerous
weapon,
brooding
Bade
Miyan
(played
by
Akshay)
and
cocky
Chote
Miyan
(played
by
Tiger)
strive
to
restore
justice,
delivering
the
heart-pounding
action
and
an
adrenaline-pumping
cinematic
experience.
3)
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
Director:
Imtiaz
Ali
Cast:
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Parineeti
Chopra
Release
Date:
Premieres
on
12th
April
2024
on
Netflix
Synopsis:
Follows
the
life
of
pop
star
duo
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
and
Amarjot
Kaur,
whose
songs
that
were
social
commentaries
or
devotionals
became
massive
hits
in
the
80's.
Synopsis:
A
couple
on
the
brink
of
a
breakup
are
cheating
on
each
other
with
two
sexy
outsiders.
Whilst
they're
waiting
to
reveal
their
secret
and
go
their
separate
ways,
life
has
other
plans
for
them.
Synopsis:
Focuses
on
the
theme
of
"Love
in
the
Times
of
the
Internet,"
which
explores
the
difficulties
and
complexities
that
define
modern
relationships
in
our
highly
technology
society.
The
film
follows
the
lives
of
individuals
as
they
deal
with
the
complexities
of
modern
love,
friendship,
and
self-discovery.